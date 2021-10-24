Postseason looms for area soccer squads, volleyball season in homestretch

FARMINGTON The regular season in boys and girls soccer is over, with only a select few moving on to the state tournaments beginning later this week.

Meantime, district volleyball matches are entering the final weeks of the season with many teams still looking to make a last push towards the state tournament, which opens on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Here's a look back at this past weekend's local sports action.

Boys Soccer

FARMINGTON 4, Piedra Vista 3 (F/2OT)

The Farmington boys soccer team closed out the regular season with a dramatic 4-3 double overtime win Saturday afternoon at Hutchison Stadium over crosstown rival Piedra Vista.

Both teams got off to fast starts in what will likely be the final games for both teams this season. The Panthers and Scorpions were tied at 2 at the end of the first half, then both teams matched goals in the second half, setting the stage for overtime.

After a scoreless first overtime frame, Farmington closed out the match with the win in the second overtime, snapping a 10-game losing streak and earning their first win in District 2-5A play this season.

The Scorpions win evens the series between the two teams this season, with Piedra Vista having beaten Farmington 1-0 on Oct. 5.

Farmington ends the season with a record of 4-15-1 and a 1-9 record inside the district, finishing last in the district, which was won by La Cueva with a district record of 9-0-1.

Junior Andy Erickson finishes the season as the leading scorer for the Scorpions. According to MaxPreps, Erickson scored seven times during the season to lead the team in points.

Piedra Vista finishes off the season with a 2-game losing streak, finishing fourth in the district with an overall record of 7-13 and 3-7 within the district.

The Class 5A boys soccer tournament opens on Tuesday, with the finals scheduled for Friday, Nov. 5 at the University of New Mexico Soccer Stadium.

Girls Soccer

PIEDRA VISTA 1, Farmington 0 (F/OT)

The Piedra Vista girls soccer team closed out the regular season at home Saturday afternoon with a 1-0 overtime win over Farmington.

Kasandra Funaro, the Panthers leading scorer this season, scored the lone goal of the match after neither team could score in the match's first 80 minutes, getting a shot into the back of the net in the first overtime session.

The Panthers finish off a sweep of the Scorpions in girls soccer, coming off a 2-1 victory at Hutchison Stadium earlier this month.

The win caps off a great season for Funaro, who scored 14 of the team's 39 goals this season while assisting on eight more, leading the Panthers in her senior season with 36 total points.

Lauren Jaqua, who earned the assist for the lone goal in the match, finishes the season as the second leading scorer on the Panthers with six goals and five assists.

Piedra Vista closes out the season winning two of their last three, finishing with a record of 8-10-1 and a record in District 2-5A of 4-6.

La Cueva won the district, with a record of 9-0-1 and 15-2-1 overall, and will be a top seed in the Class 5A tournament which begins on Tuesday. and finishes on Friday, Nov. 5 at the University of New Mexico Soccer Stadium.

The Scorpions finish the season with a three-game losing streak, a 2-15-3 mark in the regular season and 0-9-1 within the district.

According to MaxPreps, freshman Jenna Elledge finished the season as the Scorpions leading scorer with four goals while junior Jessi Curry registered 162 saves this season as goaltender.

Volleyball

SANDIA 3, Farmington 1

Tiona Drumm and Tori Scheler did most of the damage Saturday afternoon as Sandia posted a three games to one victory over Farmington at the Scorpion Gym.

Drumm recorded 20 kills in the victory while Scheler added 10 of her own as the Matadors overcame a first set loss of 25-21 before winning the next three by scores of 25-12, 25-17 and 25-13.

The Matadors win finishes off a sweep of the Scorpions on the court this season, having earlier beaten them three games to none on Oct. 5, and extends their current win streak to three in a row. The Matadors have a record of 13-4 overall, 5-1 in District 2-5A standings and are just one game back of La Cueva entering the final weeks of the season.

Senior Kylie Goodluck led the Scorpions with 15 kills in the match.

Farmington has lost three of their last four and have a record of 10-9 overall and 2-4 in district play with a home game against West Mesa scheduled for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Eldorado 3, Piedra Vista 0

The Eldorado volleyball team earned a three games to none sweep over Piedra Vista Saturday afternoon at the Jerry A. Connor Fieldhouse.

Eldorado won the match with scores of 25-15, 25-22 and 25-12 to win for the third time in their last four matches. The win concludes a series sweep over the Panthers after an earlier three games to none victory at Eldorado on Oct. 5.

The Golden Eagles have a record of 12-5 overall and 4-2 in District 2-5A, good for third place in the district behind La Cueva and Sandia.

Piedra Vista has lost eight in a row, dropping their record this season to 5-14 overall and 0-5 in district ahead of a match at home Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. against La Cueva.

