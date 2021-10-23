Live Blog: Aztec Tigers (3-6) at Kirtland Central (4-4)

9:44 p.m. Zakk Thomas on the first play takes the ball for a 10-yard score and a KC win, 20-14!

9:42 p.m. Aztec starts the OT session at KC 10-yard line, first down gets 7 yards to the 3.... Frost up the middle for 1 yard... third down pass is incomplete.... fourth down pass batted away. KC takes over at the 10.

9:37 p.m. Zakk Thomas takes the pitch and scores the winning TD from 10 yards out. KC wins in OT 20-14.

9:35 Aztec starts the OT session at KC 10-yard line, first down gets 7 yards to the 3.... Frost up the middle for 1 yard... third down pass is incomplete.... fourth down pass batted away. KC takes over at the 10.

9:32 p.m. Kyler Joe's 3rd FG attempt from 28 yards out falls short. 12 seconds left in 4th. Bloomfield lets clock expire and we're headed to overtime, tied at 14.

9:30 p.m. Kyler Joe's 3rd FG attempt from 28 yards out falls short. 12 seconds left in 4th.

9:26 p.m. Bloomfield drive goes back and forth, with an apparent first down called back on a holding penalty, clock at 1:29 left, Frost throws his fifth INT, returned by Xavyer Begaye for an apparent TD but flags on the play. Holding penalty negates the touchdown but gives the Broncos the ball with a minute on the clock.

9:21 p.m. KC tries to move the ball down the field, time running down, 3:40 left to go in the fourth. Ball at 25. Barber gets 4 yards on a short pass on 3rd down and Broncos kick it away again, ball spotted at Aztec 26.

9:18 p.m. Third and long results in only a short gain, which means KC punts it back to Aztec. Lucky bounce carries the ball back to midfield, but a roughing the kicker penalty gives the ball back to KC at the 23.

9:15 p.m. Tigers drive stopped at midfield, punt to Broncos downed at 10. KC loses yards on first down and have the ball in the shadow of their own end zone. Another procedural penalty back up the Broncos.

9:11 p.m. Broncos ensuing drive was pushed back on holding penalty, and short gains on the ground. KC on third and long only manages a gain of 5. They opt to punt ball away and Aztec takes over at KC 47. 6:30 left in fourth.

9:03 p.m. Broncos take over, and a pick six by Aztec's Nick Deinlein, 65 yards for the score and the game is tied with 10:15 left in the fourth.

8:58 p.m. Tigers drive stalls at the KC 38 yard line, where the Tigers go for it on fourth and 10, pass incomplete on far sideline and Broncos take over.

8:56 p.m. Aztec takes over and gets two big first downs, one on a Baylor Seabolt reception followed by a 12 yard run from Nick Deinlein. Third quarter comes to an end, KC leading 14-7.

8:51 p.m. KC ball, big catch by Julian Medina gets the Broncos past midfield with 2:20 to go in the 3rd.... Zakk Thomas makes a catch out of the backfield but comes up short on fourth down, turning the ball back over to the Tigers on their own 35.

8:49 p.m. Broncos next drive ended with another missed field goal attempt. Aztec takes over and begins moving the ball efficiently again, with pass catches to Marcquis Henry and Tristen McNeal....On fourth and short for the Tigers, McNeal comes up short on a sweep play, turning the ball back over to KC with 3:55 left in the third.

8:40 p.m. On the ensuing drive, Aztec's offense finally comes to life. A weaving Tristen McNeal found his way through a horde of KC defenders on his way to a 55-yard TD pass. The extra point is good and the lead is trimmed for KC, up 14-7 with 10 minutes to go in the third.

8:30 p.m. Kickoff to Aztec to open the second half. Frost throws his fourth INT, the second for Levon Begay who takes it to the house for a touchdown. The extra point makes it 14-0 KC with 11 minutes left in the third quarter.

8:15 p.m. Farmington leading Capital 28-0 in the second quarter.

8:05 p.m. KC ball deep in Aztec territory. Kyler Joe's field goal attempt is no good as the first half comes to an end with KC leading 7-0.

8 p.m. Dante Tso gets the third interception of the night off Frost, and KC has the ball back quickly inside the Tigers 20 yard line with under 90 seconds to play in the half.

7:53 p.m. With the clock winding down under 3 minutes to go in the second quarter, Zakk Thomas gets little chunks of yards while wearing down the Tigers defensive line. After a 3rd down play comes up short, the Broncos opt to punt and the ball is downed at the 10-yard line.

7:50 p.m. Kirtland with the ball, and back to the ground game and Zakk Thomas, who gets 3 and 3 on first and second down followed by a 20 yard run on 3rd and 4 for a big first down.

7:47 p.m. Kirtland goes 3 and out and punts away to Aztec, the ball downed at the 30. Aztec gets minimal gains and punts back to KC where the ball is spotted at the Broncos 21.

7:40 p.m. Farmington leads Capital 14-0 late in the 1st quarter.

7:38 p.m. On their ensuing drive, Aztec got a great pass reception from Tristen McNeal, who eluded a pair of tacklers on the sideline for a 20-yard pass play.... But Landan Frost's second pick of the first half, this time by Levon Begay gives the Broncos the ball on their own 36.

7:35 p.m. Zakk Thomas scores from 32 yards out to give Kirtland a 7-0 lead with 10 minutes left in the second quarter.

7:27 p.m. -- Both teams traded possessions to open the game, with Kirtland Central turning it over on downs to start the game, followed by an Aztec punt. Kirtland Central took over and punted the ball to the Aztec 1 yard line. Landan Frost threw an interception to Matthew Hawkins at the T 30, but KC failed to get into the end zone. Aztec and KC end the first quarter in a scoreless tie.

6:44 p.m. — The calm before the storm on a busy night at Bill Cawood Field. We'll be headed downstairs here in a bit for pregame festivities and get you caught up with all the action early in the game.

It's almost time for Friday Night Lights

KIRTLAND — A battle of top-10 teams in Class 4A football takes place Friday night at Bill Cawood Field when the seventh-ranked Aztec Tigers visit the tenth-ranked Kirtland Central Broncos.

With postseason berths very much still in play during the final weeks of the regular season, and still a chance to compete for the District 1-4A title, both teams have a lot on the line in this matchup.

Earlier this week, I chatted with the FHS Live television crew on the outlook for the Scorpions as the postseason approaches. Here's a look at that interview.

The NMOT coaches poll came out earlier this week. Take a look to see the latest rankings from around the state.

Game time is 7 p.m. We'll have updates throughout the game and much more during the evening.

Steve Bortstein can be reached via email at SBortstein@Gannett.com, via Twitter @DTSBortstein or on the phone at (505) 635-2680.