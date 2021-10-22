Boys and Girls Club basketball signups begin

FARMINGTON — The Boys and Girls Club of Farmington is ready to open its 2021 basketball season next month with registrations set to begin Monday, Oct. 25 through Thursday, Oct. 28 and again on Monday, Nov. 1 through Friday, Nov. 5.

The league will begin play in the second week of November for sixth- and seventh-grade girls as well as fourth- and fifth grade boys.

The cost per individual is $40. You may register at the club, located at 1925 Positive Way, or get more information by logging on to the official website.

There is also a need for officials and coaches for the basketball league. For more information, you may email the following address.

