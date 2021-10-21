District races on volleyball courts coming down to final weeks

The stage is set for a dramatic finish in district races for high school volleyball teams across San Juan County.

With the state tournament coming up next month in Rio Rancho, many local and area teams are battling for district championships and a chance to win the coveted blue trophy as New Mexico state champions.

Here's a look at some of the prep volleyball action from this week.

FARMINGTON 3, Piedra Vista 1

The Farmington High School volleyball team earned a big district win on Tuesday night at the Scorpion Gym, outlasting Piedra Vista three games to one.

Led by Kylie Goodluck's 13 kills and four service aces, the Scorpions won the first two games by scores of 25-16 and 25-12. The Panthers bounced back, winning the third game 25-19 before Farmington finished the match with a 25-20 win in the fourth game of the match.

For Farmington, it's their second win in District 2-5A competition, bringing their district record to 2-3 with an overall record of 10-8. Farmington will be at home Saturday at 2 p.m. to face off with Sandia.

The Panthers loss, their seventh in a row, drops their record this season to 5-13 overall and 0-4 in the district. The Panthers will look to bounce back Saturday at 2 p.m. when they host Eldorado.

KIRTLAND CENTRAL 3, Bloomfield 2

The Kirtland Central High School volleyball team survived a five-game duel with Bloomfield and came away with a big win in district play Tuesday at Bloomfield High School.

The Broncos and Bobcats battled back and forth much of the night, with Bloomfield winning the opening game 25-20 before Kirtland Central evened the match by winning the second game 26-24.

The Broncos won the third game 25-20 before Bloomfield fought back to tie the match with a 25-22 score in the fourth game.

The Broncos, winning their fourth match in a row, outlasted the Bobcats in the fifth and deciding game by a score of 16-14, improving their record in District 1-4A to 4-1 on the season. Kirtland Central will be back in action Thursday at 6 p.m. when they visit Gallup.

Bloomfield was led by Avery Kinslow, who recorded 13 kills while Amia Goins registered 12 kills on the night. The Bobcats fall to 7-9 in the overall standings with a 2-3 mark in district play. Bloomfield will look to snap their three-match losing streak when they travel to Shiprock Thursday at noon.

GALLUP 3, Aztec 0

Seniors Hailey Long and Jordan Joe did most of the damage Wednesday night as the Gallup volleyball swept Aztec three games to none at Gallup High School.

Long and Joe combined for 27 kills in the match, which the Bengals won by scores of 25-5, 25-12 and 25-12. Long recorded 14 kills in the match while Joe registered 13 kills to go along with six service aces.

The win improves Gallup's record this season to 13-5 this season, and they're in the midst of a seven-game win streak while remaining unbeaten with a record of 5-0 in District 1-4A.

Aztec has lost two in a row and falls to 7-10 overall with a 1-4 mark in the district standings.

THOREAU 3, Navajo Prep 2

The Thoreau High School volleyball team scored an impressive three games to two win over Navajo Prep Tuesday night at Thoreau High.

The Hawks and Eagles battled from the outset of the match, with Navajo Prep taking the opener 25-21 before Thoreau tied it with a 25-23 decision in the second game. Thoreau took the lead after winning the third game 25-19 before Navajo Prep forced the matter with a 26-24 win in the fourth game.

The Hawks claimed the win in the fifth and deciding game, winning 15-9 and earning their fourth win in a row. Thoreau improves their overall record to 8-11 this season and are 5-3 in District 1-3A action.

The Thoreau victory avenges an earlier loss to Navajo Prep, when the Eagles beat the Hawks three games to one at Navajo Prep on Oct. 2.

NAVAJO PREP 3, Zuni 1

The Navajo Prep volleyball team played the second game in as many nights Wednesday, coming away with an important three games to one win over their district rival Zuni.

The Eagles captured the match, splitting the series at one match apiece after the Thunderbirds beat Navajo Prep three games to two on Sept. 28.

The Eagles win improves their overall record to 8-11 on the season, with a 5-4 mark in District 1-3A play. Navajo Prep will be in action on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at home when they challenge Wingate.

