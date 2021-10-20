District titles on the line in final week of high school soccer action

The final days of the high school soccer season have arrived, and with district titles and postseason berths on the line, the remaining games this week are of crucial significance to many local and area teams.

Here's a look at some of the top prep boys and girls soccer action played earlier this week.

Boys Soccer

LA CUEVA 10, Farmington 0

La Cueva's Brendan Baird scored six times as the boys soccer team earned the District 2-5A title Tuesday afternoon, blanking Farmington at home by a final of 10-0.

Baird, the team's leading scorer this season with 34 goals and 23 assists, led the Bears to winning their 13th straight game, improving their overall record to 16-1 and a perfect 9-0 in district play.

La Cueva completes a sweep of Farmington in district competition, having beaten the Scorpions by a score of 11-1 earlier this month at Hutchison Stadium.

Farmington has lost nine in a row and are winless in eight games within the district and have an overall record of 3-14-1 ahead of a Saturday clash at Hutchison Stadium beginning at noon facing Piedra Vista.

SANDIA 2, Piedra Vista 1

Connor Cousins and Christian Baker each scored a goal in the second half, leading the Sandia boys soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Piedra Vista Tuesday afternoon at Piedra Vista High School.

Cousins and Baker were each assisted on their goals by Simon Driscoll as the Matadors earned their fifth win in their last six games, improving their record this season to 14-3 and 7-2 in District 2-5A where they are two games back of district champion La Cueva.

Sandia completes a season sweep of the Panthers, having beaten them 9-0 on October 2 at Sandia High School.

The Panthers have lost three of their last four and fall to 7-12 on the season and 3-6 in district and await Farmington at noon on Saturday to wrap up the regular season.

Bloomfield 1, Kirtland Central 1 (F/OT)

The battle for supremacy in District 1-4A boys soccer was made even tighter on Tuesday when Kirtland Central and Bloomfield played to 1-1 tie Tuesday at Kirtland Central High School.

Playing their final game of the regular season, Bloomfield struck first, scoring in the opening half before the Broncos scored their lone goal in the second half. Neither team was able to put a ball into the net in the two overtime sessions, leading to the inconclusive final score.

Kirtland Central has the edge in the season series, having beaten Bloomfield 4-3 in double overtime at Bloomfield High School. The Bobcats will now have to watch and wait to find out their place in the district standings ahead of a run through the postseason.

The teams are separated by a half-game in the district standings with Bloomfield having a district record of 5-2-1 and Kirtland Central coming out of the match with a district record of 4-1-2. The Broncos will be at home Thursday to face Aztec while the Bobcats await the results of that game to help determine their postseason status.

AZTEC 13, Gallup 0

The Aztec High boys soccer team scored 13 times in the first half and cruised to a shutout victory over Gallup Tuesday afternoon at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium.

Aztec's victory completes a season sweep of the Tigers over the Bengals, having beaten them 16-0 earlier this month.

The win improves Aztec's record this season to 7-9-3 with a 2-3-2 mark in District 1-4A, with a regular season finale coming up Thursday at 6 p.m. at Kirtland Central.

Girls Soccer

AZTEC 10, Gallup 0

The Aztec girls soccer team scored six goals in the first half on their way to a 10-0 win Monday afternoon on the road over Gallup.

The Tigers added four goals in the second half, completing a season sweep of the Bengals, who they defeated by a similar 10-0 margin last month.

The victory is the third in the last five matches for an Aztec team that improved its overall record to 6-11-2 this season, with a 5-1-1 mark in District 1-4A standings. This gives them a tenuous lead atop the standings over Kirtland Central with a home game against the Broncos coming up Thursday at 6 p.m.

LA CUEVA 2, Farmington 0

The La Cueva girls soccer team kept its perfect district season intact Tuesday, coming away with a hard-fought 2-0 win over Farmington at Hutchison Stadium.

The win improves La Cueva's overall record this season to 14-2 and 8-0 in District 2-5A play. La Cueva swept the series over the Scorpions, having beaten them earlier this month by a similar 2-0 score.

The Bears spent much of the first half pressuring Farmington, keeping possession in the Scorpions side of the field and getting good looks at goals but were turned away several times by strong defensive efforts.

"We played a good game," said coach Bryce Frost. "The defense was extremely determined and Jessi Curry did a great job and had a high impact at goalie."

The loss drops Farmington to 2-13-3 overall and 0-7-1 in the district standings with a season finale coming up Saturday at 1 p.m. at Piedra Vista High School.

BLOOMFIELD 6, Kirtland Central 3

The Bloomfield girls soccer team scored three times in both the first and second halves, doubling up on Kirtland Central by a final score of 6-3. That wrapped up the regular season for the Bobcats, who are waiting to see if they'll move on into the postseason.

Desirea Gurule scored twice for the Bobcats, as did Evani Villalobos to push the Bloomfield win, their second in a row, evening their 2-game series with the Broncos this season after Kirtland Central beat them 4-3 earlier this month.

"This was a huge win for us," said Bobcats coach Jamey Jones. "It was a must-win game before the state selections for the playoffs."

Juleima Jaquez and Marisol Ramos also scored for Bloomfield, who finished the regular season with a record of 9-6-2 and a District 1-4A mark of 5-2-1. That's just a half game behind district leading Aztec, a record which may or may not be good enough to advance to the state tournament.

"I feel fortunate either way," Jones said after the win. "The way this team came together and the numbers we had both on the varsity and junior varsity teams, this is a really amazing team."

Kirtland Central got goals from Sydney Smith, Jessina Garcia and Olivia Stewart in the loss, which snapped a five-game unbeaten streak. The Broncos are 4-2-1 in the district and will be home at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium Thursday at 6 p.m. for the regular season finale for both squads.

SANDIA 3, Piedra Vista 0

Ayla Dils, Jordan Candelaria and Laila Ortiz-Nolan each scored a goal as the Sandia girls soccer team earned a 3-0 district win Tuesday at home over Piedra Vista.

Candelaria, the Matadors leading scorer this season with 13 goals, helped snap Sandia's two-game losing streak and improved their overall record this season to 9-6-2 and 5-3-1 in District 2/5A standings.

The victory completes a sweep of Sandia over Piedra Vista. The Matadors knocked off the Panthers 3-2 in overtime earlier this month at Piedra Vista High School.

Meantime, Piedra Vista has lost three of its last four games. The Panthers fall to 7-10-1 overall and have a 3-6 mark in the district season. Piedra Vista will wrap up the regular season on Saturday when they're at home to face Farmington.

