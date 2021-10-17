Piedra Vista soccer squads earn important district wins; Scorpions swept by Eldorado

FARMINGTON — High school boys and girls soccer seasons enter the final week of the regular season with district titles and potential state playoff bids still very much in play.

Meantime, volleyball and cross-country seasons are in full swing for teams around San Juan County.

Here's a look back at weekend prep sports action.

Boys Soccer

PIEDRA VISTA 6, West Mesa 0

The Piedra Vista boys soccer team completed a season sweep of West Mesa with a 6-1 win Saturday afternoon at Piedra Vista High School.

The Panthers went into halftime leading 1-0 before scoring five times in the second half to secure the win, snapping a 2-game losing streak and improving their overall record to 7-11 with a 3-5 mark in District 2-5A.

Piedra Vista earned a 3-1 victory over the Mustangs on Sept. 28. West Mesa falls to 2-13 in the overall standings.

The Panthers will be in action Tuesday at 3 p.m. at home against Sandia.

ELDORADO 9, Farmington 0

The Eldorado boys soccer team scored six times in the first half, then tacked on three more in the second half on their way to a 9-0 rout Saturday afternoon at Hutchison Stadium over Farmington.

The win completes a series sweep by the Golden Eagles, who earlier this district season shut out the Scorpions 10-0.

The victory improves Eldorado's record to 9-6-1 overall and 5-3 in the District 2-5A standings, while Farmington has lost eight in a row and fall to 3-13-1 on the season and 0-7 in district.

Girls Soccer

ELDORADO 5, Farmington 0

D'Anna Lopez and Taylor Rittman scored two goals each as Eldorado's girls soccer team blanked Farmington 5-0 Saturday at Eldorado High School.

The victory completes a district season sweep for the Golden Eagles, who defeated Farmington 3-0 on Sept. 28.

Tamyn Robinson also scored for Eldorado, who picked up their third straight win and improved their overall record to 9-5-2, with a District 2-5A mark of 6-1-1 heading into the final week of the regular season.

The Scorpions drop to 2-13-3 overall and remain winless in district play, with a record of 0-7-1. Farmington will be back in action at home Tuesday at 6 p.m. to face La Cueva.

PIEDRA VISTA 1, West Mesa 0

Kasandra Funaro scored the lone goal for Piedra Vista's girls soccer team in a 1-0 district victory on the road over West Mesa.

Funaro, the Panthers leading scorer, registered her 12th goal of the season in the second half as Piedra Vista completes a district sweep of the Mustangs, having defeated them 5-0 last month.

West Mesa has lost five of their last six and fall to 6-9-1 overall (1-6-1, District 2-5A) while Piedra Vista snapped a two-game losing streak and improves to 7-9-1 overall and 3-5 in the district standings.

The Panthers head into the final week of the regular season with a road trip Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. against Sandia.

ST. PIUS 6, Aztec 0

Natasha Montoya scored twice as the St. Pius girls soccer team blanked Aztec 6-0 in non-district action Saturday at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium.

The Sartans also got scoring from Lauren Salas, Amber Taibbi and Gabby Jeantete as they earned their sixth straight win, improving their overall record to 13-1.

Aztec falls to 5-11-2 on the season, but hold a 4-1-1 mark in the District 1-4A standings, tied for first place with Kirtland Central. The Tigers will return to district play on Tuesday at 6 p.m. when they visit Gallup.

Volleyball

SANDIA 3, Piedra Vista 0

The Sandia volleyball team swept to a three games to none victory over Piedra Vista in district action at the Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse at Piedra Vista High School.

The Matadors won the match with scores of 25-6, 25-14 and 25-16, earning their seventh win in their last eight matches, improving their overall record this season to 11-4 with a 3-1 mark in District 2-5A play.

Piedra Vista falls to 5-12 this season and 0-3 in district, and will be in action Tuesday at the Scorpion gym to face Farmington.

LA CUEVA 3, Farmington 0

The La Cueva volleyball team ran their current win streak to 10 straight after sweeping Farmington three games to none Saturday at Farmington High School.

The Bears earned the sweep of the match with scores of 25-15, 25-9 and 25-15, improving their overall record to 14-1 and a perfect 4-0 in District 2-5A competition.

The Scorpions fall to 9-8 overall with a 1-3 mark in the district standings. They will be back in action Tuesday at home at 6:30 p.m. when they face off with Piedra Vista.

Cross-Country

Shiprock, Kirtland Central teams score well in meet

The Shiprock boys cross-country team had a big overall showing in one of six events held during Saturday's Albuquerque Academy Extravaganza, with O'Rye Franklin and Logan Pioche finishing second and third, respectively, in an event for medium-sized schools.

The Chieftains earned second place in the third of six 5K races held at Albuquerque Academy behind Cottonwood Classical Prep out of Albuquerque, which featured the race's fastest runner Maximo Primo, who completed the course in 16 minutes, 55.85 seconds, nearly 13 seconds ahead of Franklin.

Boys and girls races were held in three separate divisions during the event, from large schools, medium schools and small schools.

Cottonwood Classical Prep's Zachary Jeantete finished fourth in the race, aiding their overall top score in the race for medium-sized schools. Kirtland Central was led by Dathan Esson, who crossed the wire in eighth place, while Shiprock's Adam Phillips finished 16th, followed by Noah Higgins from Aztec in 17th in the race.

In the medium-sized school's race for girls, Kirtland Central's Aisha Ramone (19.27.46) took first place, more than 15 seconds ahead of Raylee Hunt from St. Michael's, helping the Broncos squad take fourth place overall.

Navajo Prep's Nicole Tsosie finished second in the girls small school race (21:05.29), finishing 17 seconds behind Vanessa Gallegos of Lovington High School, helping the Eagles earn a third place spot in the team rankings.

For full results from the Albuquerque Academy Extravaganza, visit the meet's official website.

Steve Bortstein can be reached via email at SBortstein@Gannett.com, via Twitter @DTSBortstein or on the phone at (505) 635-2680.