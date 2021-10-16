Live Blog: Daily Times Game of the Week features Aztec vs. Bloomfield

8:14 p.m. — First play of ensuing drive and ball sails over Spencer's head before he falls on it inside the 10. Bobcats opt to run out the clock and lead Aztec by a score of 6-2.

8:10 p.m. — Aztec gets the ball out near midfield after the ensuing kickoff. They're getting short gains on the ground. Second down pass attempt is off the shoulders of intended receiver.

Johnny Buckley comes down with a floater from Frost and is brought down inside the 10-yard line.

Ignacio gets very little up the middle. Frost makes an ill-advised pass as he was being brought down, lucky to have not been intercepted. Short pass completion brings the ball to the 4 yard line and fourth and goal. Can't go for field goal after last missed attempt. High snap to Frost and ball goes all the way back to 30-yard line where Frost is tackled and a turnover on downs.

8:03 p.m. — Bloomfield takes over and gets the ball out to the 33 before a false start penalty forces them back 5 yards. A deep route from Spencer to Drew Perez goes for 40 yards. Spencer 28-yd TD pass to George Rascon gets the Bobcats on the board, 2-point attempt is no good. Bloomfield leads 6-2, 4:18 left in the half.

7:59 p.m. No gain on first down. Short gain on second down by Ignacio. Frost incomplete in the left front corner of the end zone. Field goal attempt by John Villarrial is no good. Still a 2-0 Aztec lead, 4:54 left in the half

7:55 p.m. — Spencer tries a QB sneak and appears to come up short. Chain gang confirms that observation and Bloomfield turns it over to the Tigers.

Aztec fullback Jaylen Ignacio carries a couple tacklers for what appeared to be a big gain, but personal fouls on Aztec brings it all back.

Frost throws a deep route to Marcquis Henry, who can't bring it in for what would have been a TD.

Holding penalty on Aztec makes it 4th and 18 for the Tigers at the Bobcat 45, and they're punting it away again. A delay of game penalty pushes them back further. The return is botched and Aztec recovers at the 12 yard line

7:47 p.m. — Both teams bringing the defense tonight, neither QB is getting adequate time in the pocket.

Baylor Seabolt comes in on the corner blitz and nearly gets the sack on Spencer, pass falls incomplete.

Diego Snell-Martinez comes up a yard short of first down after a pass completion from Spencer in the flat.

Time out Bloomfield, still 2-0 Aztec, 7:33 left in second quarter.

7:44 p.m. — Bloomfield putting pressure on Aztec QB Frost, who gets brought down at the line on first and 10, before a short pass to McNeal and a deep route falls incomplete. Aztec punts it away again.

7:42 p.m. — Aztec forced to punt and Bloomfield takes over at midfield, with Spencer completing a pass to Marc Armenta for a 18-yard gain.

Spencer gets swallowed up a couple plays later, resulting in an Aztec sack, putting them back to the Tigers 40-yard line.

Nothing doing on 3rd down and Bloomfield turns it over again.

7:37 p.m. — End of the first quarter, Aztec leads 2-0.

7:35 p.m. — Both Aztec and Bloomfield are unable to move the ball on each other, resulting in change of possessions for both sides in the waning moments of the opening quarter.

Aztec QB Landan Frost eludes some traffic in the pocket and finds Tristen McNeal over the middle for a 20-yard gain.

Emotions running high on both sides and Aztec's coaches have been warned by officials.

Whatever positive momentum was squashed quickly when Frost fumbled after rolling out of the pocket, Aztec recovers at the Bloomfield 33.

Penalties on both sides of the ball have made it impossible for any real momentum. Procedural penalties as well as holding and personal fouls.

Blake Spencer is in at QB for the Bobcats and after a good completion got them inside the redzone, on the next play he fumbled and turned the ball over to Aztec.

7:25 p.m. — Aztec leads 2-0 after a safety on Bloomfield's opening play after a botched kickoff return found Bloomfield pinned deep in their own territory.

Bloomfield QB Ryan Sharpe was injured on the next Bobcats drive and had to be helped off the field.

AZTEC — It's game night and a good one on tap for the live blog.

6:45 p.m. — We're gonna head downstairs here and get some pregame photos and some early game footage. We'll have updates here throughout the night!

6:20 p.m. — The calm before the storm...

The quote from Mike Kovacs to Eric Stovall, "I love you like a brother, but for the next four hours...."

We'll have live updates from Aztec's Fred Cook Memorial Stadium where the Aztec Tigers face the Bloomfield Bobcats in a matchup of two top-ten teams in Class 4A football.

Plus we'll keep tabs on other stories as well, including updates on games involving Piedra Vista hosting Los Alamos, Kirtland Central vs. Shiprock and Navajo Prep taking on Zuni.

Our coverage begins shortly after 6 p.m. with pregame notes and more.

