Final weeks of regular season: Kirtland Central volleyball turns up heat in district race

KIRTLAND — Entering the final weeks of the regular season in high school soccer and volleyball, the margin between a top seed in district standings and being on the outside looking in is razor thin.

In District 1-4A boys and girls soccer, the top three teams are all separated by just one game in the standings less than two weeks ahead of the district tournament and a bid at the state title.

Here's a look at soccer and volleyball action from earlier this week across San Juan County high schools.

Volleyball

KIRTLAND CENTRAL 3, Aztec 0

The Kirtland Central volleyball team extends their win streak to three straight after a sweep of the Aztec Tigers Thursday night in district action at Bronco Arena at Kirtland Central High School.

The three games to none victory came about after scores of 25-20, 25-14 and 25-14.

More important than the current win streak for the Broncos is their place in District 1-4A standings, with Kirtland Central sitting at 9-8 overall and 3-1 in the district standings, just a half game of unbeaten Gallup in the final weeks of the regular season. The Broncos will be on the road Tuesday at 6 p.m. when they challenge Bloomfield.

Aztec falls to 7-9 overall, 1-3 in the district standings and will be in action Tuesday at 6 p.m. when they visit Gallup.

MIYAMURA 3, Bloomfield 0

The Miyamura volleyball team posted a three games to none sweep over Bloomfield in a key district match Thursday at Bloomfield High School.

The Patriots won the match with scores of 25-22, 25-20 and 25-23 to end a two-match losing streak. The victory improves their overall record this season to 9-6 while earning their first win this season in District 1-4A action with a record of 1-2 in the district standings.

Meantime, the Bobcats have lost two in a row, falling to 7-8 this season and a 2-2 mark in the district standings. Bloomfield will be at home Tuesday to face Kirtland Central.

Boys Soccer

BLOOMFIELD 10, Gallup 0

The Bloomfield boys soccer team scored eight times in the first half on their way to an emphatic 10-0 shutout victory in district play at Gallup High School.

The Bobcats have won four of their last five matches, and complete a season sweep of the Bengals. Bloomfield blanked Gallup 13-0 on Sept. 28.

The Bengals remain winless this season, falling to 0-14 overall and 0-7 in District 1-4A standings.

For Bloomfield, the victory improves their overall record this season to 10-8 with a 5-2 mark in district play, percentage points behind district leading Kirtland Central in the standings. Bloomfield will wrap up the regular season with a district contest at home against the Broncos.

MIYAMURA 1, Aztec 0

The Miyamura boys soccer team remains on a bit of a roll, having won three of their last four after coming away with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Aztec in district play Wednesday at Miyamura High School.

The Patriots scored their lone goal in the first half, earning the shutout win and improving their record to 6-6-1 on the season, with a 4-2-1 mark in District 1-4A, just a half-game back of Bloomfield for second place in the standings.

Aztec and Miyamura played to a scoreless tie during their first meeting at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium on Sept. 28.

Aztec has lost two in a row and fall to 1-3-2 in the district race with an overall record of 6-9-3. The Tigers will be at home Tuesday at 6 p.m. to face Gallup.

Girls Soccer

AZTEC 6, Miyamura 0

The Aztec girls soccer team scored three times in both the first and second halves on their way to a 6-0 shutout victory Thursday at home in district action over Miyamura.

It's the second time this season the Tigers have beaten the Patriots, coming off a 2-0 win at Miyamura on Sept. 28.

The Tigers have put themselves in a battle for district supremacy this season, the win improving their District 1-4A record to 4-1-1, tied with Kirtland Central atop the standings. Their overall record of 5-10-2 indicates how well the Tigers have played within the district.

Aztec will be back in action Saturday at home at 11 a.m. in a non-district showdown against St. Pius at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium.

BLOOMFIELD 10, Gallup 0

The Bloomfield girls soccer team scored six times in the first half on their way to a 10-0 shutout win Thursday over district rival Gallup at Bloomfield High School.

The win completes a season sweep by the Bobcats over the Bengals, having previously defeated Gallup by a final of 4-1 on Sept. 27.

The Bobcats improve their record to 8-6-2 overall with a mark of 4-2-1 in the District 1-4A standings. Bloomfield will be back in action for their regular season finale Tuesday when they face off with Kirtland Central.

SANDIA PREP 7, Navajo Prep 0

Maddie Hashagen and Mika Juan scored twice for Sandia Prep as they posted a 7-0 shutout win in district play at Sandia Prep.

The Sundevils also got goals from Kiran Hill, as well as Kaylin Rodriguez and Maya Burgos on their way to victory.

Sandia Prep scored three times in the first half, then added four more goals in the victory, improving their overall record to 13-3 with a record of 6-0 record in District 1-3/3A. The Sundevils have outscored their district rivals 31-0, including Navajo Prep, who they beat 10-0 on Sept. 28.

Navajo Prep falls to 5-14 overall and are winless through six starts in district play. The Eagles will be back in action Tuesday at home to face Bosque.

