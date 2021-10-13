Broncos soccer squads cruise over Gallup, Bloomfield volleyball has win steak snapped

FARMINGTON — Heading into the home stretch in both volleyball and soccer regular seasons, district playoff seedings are on the line across San Juan County high schools.

District and state tournaments will be underway later this month, and district matchups over the next couple weeks will go a long way in determining how teams will fare down the road.

Here's a look at some of the matches played on the soccer fields and volleyball courts across local and area high schools.

Boys Soccer

LA CUEVA 10, Piedra Vista 0

The La Cueva boys soccer team maintained their spot atop the district standings and won their 11th straight game Tuesday at home, dispatching Piedra Vista by a final of 10-0.

The Bears scored six times in the first half, then added on four more goals in the second half to earn the win. The result mirrors an earlier 10-0 win by La Cueva over the Panthers at Piedra Vista on Sept. 25.

The win improves La Cueva's record to 14-1 overall and 7-0 in District 2-5A, a game ahead of 6-1 Sandia in the district standings. Piedra Vista falls to 6-11 overall and 2-5 in district play with a match coming up at home Saturday at 1 p.m. against West Mesa.

KIRTLAND CENTRAL 10, Gallup 0

The Kirtland Central boys soccer team scored eight times in the first half and romped over Gallup by a final of 10-0 during a blustery Tuesday afternoon at Bill Cawood Field.

Kyler Joe got the scoring started for the Broncos less than 10 minutes into the first half before the floodgates opened as Kirtland Central dominated much of the action on Gallup's side of the field.

Kirtland Central is now in the middle of a 5-game unbeaten streak, having not lost since a home defeat to Miyamura on Sept. 21. The Broncos improve their record to 7-10-1 overall with a 4-1-1 mark in District 1-4A where they are just a half-game behind Bloomfield in the standings. The Bobcats and Kirtland Central are slated to meet on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. at Bloomfield.

MIYAMURA 3, Bloomfield 0

The Miyamura boys soccer team scored twice in the first half and recorded a 3-0 shutout win in district competition over Bloomfield Tuesday at Bobcat Stadium.

The Patriots have won two of their last three matches, improving their overall record to 5-6-1 with a 3-2-1 mark in District 1-4A competition. Meantime, Bloomfield falls to 9-8 overall and is a half-game back of Kirtland Central in the district standings with a record of 4-2.

The loss snaps a three-match win streak for the Bobcats, who will be back in action Thursday at 6 p.m. on the road at Gallup.

Girls Soccer

LA CUEVA 2, Piedra Vista 0

The La Cueva girls soccer team extended their current winning streak to eight after a hard-fought 2-0 road win over Piedra Vista Tuesday afternoon.

The Bears have swept the Panthers in two district matches this season, having defeated Piedra Vista 4-0 at home on Sept. 25.

La Cueva hasn't lost a match since dropping a close 2-1 decision to Carlsbad on Sept. 10 and now own a record of 13-2 overall and 7-0 in District 2-5A. The Bears have a 1 1/2 game lead over Eldorado in the district standings.

Piedra Vista has lost two in a row and drop to 6-9-1 overall and 2-5 in district. They will be in action on the road Saturday at 1 p.m. against West Mesa.

KIRTLAND CENTRAL 10, Gallup 0

Whitney Haws, Jessina Garcia and Marissa Henry each scored a pair of goals as the Kirtland Central girls soccer team rolled to a 10-0 victory Tuesday afternoon at Gallup High School.

Henry's pair of goals puts her in a tie for the most in a single season in Broncos girls soccer history, while Garcia's two goals brings her season total to 17.

Kaleigh Coolidge, Sydney Smith, Idali Montano and Kylie Haws also added to the Broncos total. According to head coach Eric Hooper, the Broncos took 26 shots goal while Gallup took none in a match that was halted less than a minute into the second half.

"It was a dominant team effort," Hooper said. "The weather was brutal, but we maintained our composure and got the the job done."

The win concludes a season sweep of the Bengals by Kirtland Central. The Broncos blanked Gallup by a 10-0 margin at home on Sept. 23.

Kirtland Central has won four of their last five matches and improved their overall record to 10-5-2 and 4-1-1 in District 1-4A, just a half-game ahead of both Aztec and Bloomfield atop the standings.

The Broncos will be in action on Tuesday at 6 p.m. to face Bloomfield.

Farmington 1, West Mesa 1 (Final/2OT)

The Farmington girls soccer team played West Mesa to a 1-1 draw Tuesday afternoon at Hutchison Stadium in district competition.

Both teams scored goals in the first half, but failed to convert on opportunities in the second half, as well as both overtime sessions.

The tie extends a nine-match winless streak for the Scorpions, leaving them with an overall record of 2-12-3 and 0-6-1 in District 2-5A. Meantime, West Mesa is also in the midst of a five-match winless streak, and their record sits at 6-8-1 with a 1-5-1 mark within the district.

Bloomfield 0, Miyamura 0 (Final/2 OT)

For the second consecutive match, Bloomfield played to a scoreless tie, finishing a home match with a 0-0 draw against Miyamura.

The Bobcats haven't scored a goal in four matches, and are 0-2-2 in the process, having played to a scoreless tie against last weekend to Rehoboth Christian.

Bloomfield already owns a victory over Miyamura earlier in the season, having defeated the Patriots on the road 2-0 on Sept. 23.

The result brings Bloomfield's record this season to 7-6-2 overall and 3-2-1 in District 1-4A play with their next match scheduled for Thursday at home against Gallup.

Volleyball

ELDORADO 3, Farmington 0

The Eldorado volleyball team won for the third time in their last four matches, earning a three games to none sweep on Tuesday at Farmington over the Scorpions.

Eldorado won the district showdown with scores of 26-24, 25-17 and 25-18.

The Sundevils improve to 10-4 on the season while improving their record to 2-1 in District 2-5A play.

Farmington has lost two of their last three matches and drop to 9-7 overall and 1-2 in district play. The Scorpions will be back in action Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at home against La Cueva.

KIRTLAND CENTRAL 3, Miyamura 1

The Kirtland Central volleyball team posted a three games to one victory Tuesday on the road over Miyamura, earning their second straight win.

The Broncos won the first two games, 25-16 and 25-21 before dropping the third game by a score of 25-17. Kirtland Central closed out the match with a 26-24 score in the fourth game.

Kirtland Central has an overall record of 8-8 this season with a 2-1 mark in District 1-4A standings. The Broncos will be in action on Thursday at home to face Aztec.

GALLUP 3, Bloomfield 1

The Bloomfield volleyball team saw their three-match win streak snapped Tuesday night at Gallup, losing three games to one to the Bengals.

After winning the opening game 25-23, Bloomfield proceeded to drop the next three by scores of 25-17, 25-7 and 25-20.

Gallup has won four in a row and improves their overall record to 10-5 and are a perfect 3-0 in District 1-4A play.

Bloomfield falls to 7-7 on the season, with a 2-1 record in the district standings. The Bobcats will be back in action Thursday at home when they face Miyamura.

AZTEC 3, Shiprock 2

After falling behind two games to none, the Aztec volleyball team rallied for a five-game home victory over Shiprock Tuesday night.

The Chieftains won the first two games with scores of 26-24 and 25-23 before the Tigers stormed back, winning the final three games by margins of 25-21, 25-13 and 15-4 to claim the win.

Nizhoni Yellow led the Tigers comeback, recording 11 kills while Kelila Lewis and Kelsey Adams each registered seven kills in the winning effort.

Yellow also logged six service aces while Nika McKenzie earned six blocks in the comeback victory.

For Aztec, the victory snaps a three-match losing streak and improves their overall record on the season to 7-8 with a 1-2 mark in District 1-4A play, while Shiprock falls to 3-7 and 0-3 in district competition.

The Tigers will be on the road to face Thursday at 6 p.m. to face Kirtland Central while Shiprock is scheduled to be at home Thursday at 7 p.m. to face Gallup.

WEST MESA 3, Piedra Vista 2

The West Mesa volleyball team recorded a three games to two road victory Tuesday night in district action against Piedra Vista at the Jerry A. Connor Fieldhouse.

The Mustangs victory snapped a three-match losing streak and improves their record to 9-5 overall and 1-2 in District 2-5A play, while Piedra Vista is riding a five-match losing streak with a record of 5-11 and 0-3 against district competition.

Steve Bortstein can be reached via email at SBortstein@Gannett.com, via Twitter @DTSBortstein or on the phone at (505) 635-2680.