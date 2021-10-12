Panthers golf team earns record-setting win in PV Invite

FARMINGTON — The Piedra Vista golf team came away with another strong showing on the links this week while Shiprock and Navajo Prep cross-country teams had prominent showings over the weekend.

Here's a recap of some of the top events earlier this week in high school sports.

Boys Golf

Piedra Vista wins PV Fall Invite

Piedra Vista High School's golf team set a school record on Monday at the 2021 Piedra Vista Fall Invite, held at San Juan Country Club.

The team score of 4-under par, 280 bested their previous record from the year prior by 5 shots.

The Panthers defeated Kirtland Central, which finished 2nd with a score of 352, while Farmington High finished 3rd with a score of 372.

The Panthers were led by Connor Tyson, who fired a personal best 4-under par, 67. Quinn Yost finished second with a 3-under par, 68 while Matthew Ahlgrim finished third with a 2-under par, 69.

Sebastian Massey finished fourth with a 5-over par, 76.

"I can't tell you how proud I am of these young men," said Panther head coach Tom Yost. "There isn't a group that works harder and they are so motivated to avenge their loss to Hobbs in the State Championship Tournament last year. I couldn't be more excited for the spring season."

This was the final event for the fall golf season, as the winter break will give way in February for the spring season and the final push for the 2022 NMAA 5A State Championship.

Cross-Country

Shiprock, Navajo Prep girls top two in Amesoli Invitational

The Shiprock High School girls cross-country team took top honors on Saturday in the Patason Amesoli Invite at Zuni.

The Chieftains were led by Kaydence Platero, who finished second to top girls runner Lorianna Piestewa from Miyamura.

Piestewa ran the three-mile course in a time of 20 minutes, 48 seconds, with Platero finishing the course in 21 minutes, 1 second.

Shiprock's Brianna Whitehorse (ninth, 22:21) and Haleigh Bigman (20th, 23:39) earned the team win for Shiprock.

Navajo Prep was led by fifth-place finisher Nicole Tsosie (21:42), as well as Laila Charley (22:33), who finished 11th and Harmony Boon (24:46), who finished 27th in the field of over 50 runners.

In boys' competition, Shiprock's team finished second overall behind the host Zuni squad, with Navajo Prep finishing fourth behind third place Tohatchi.

The Chieftains boys team was led by third-place finisher O'Rye Franklin, with a final time of 17:26, less than 25 seconds behind winner Kameron Eustace (Zuni) and Melvin Scott, Jr. (Tohatchi).

Shiprock's boys team was also represented by fifth-place finisher Logan Pioche (17:40), Adam Phillips (19th, 18:52) and Nevaughn Begay (21st, 18:58).

Navajo Prep's strong team showing was headlined by fourth-place finisher Devin Lansing (17:28), as well as 26th place finisher Aaron Mike (19:14).

Nearly 20 different high schools from the region participated in the Amesoli Invite.

Steve Bortstein can be reached via email at SBortstein@Gannett.com, via Twitter @DTSBortstein or on the phone at (505) 635-2680.