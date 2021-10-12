Basin Briefs for October 13, 2021

Kart Kanyon Speedway Kart Races

AZTEC — Kart Kanyon Speedway will host the final race day of the 2021 season, featuring flat karts, quarter midgets and Open Outlaw karts. The event will take place Sunday, Oct. 17 at 9 a.m. at 101 Motocross Road in Aztec.

Gates open at 8 a.m. with admission prices starting at $10 for pit passes with general admission free.

For more information, call (505) 793-0097.

