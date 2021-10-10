Eldorado sweeps Piedra Vista in weekend soccer matches

FARMINGTON — There are some compelling races happening in both boys and girls soccer as it relates to district titles and state playoff runs.

Bloomfield, Aztec and Kirtland Central's boys and girls soccer squads are fighting for supremacy in the District 1-4A standings and a top seed in the postseason calendar.

In volleyball, Farmington is making a strong early run in District 2-5A play, coming off a hard-fought road win over the weekend.

Here's a look at some of this past weekend's high school sports action.

Girls Soccer

Bloomfield 0, Rehoboth Christian 0 (Final/2OT)

The Bloomfield girls soccer team remains winless in their last four matches, ending the week in non-district competition on the road Saturday at Rehoboth Christian in a scoreless tie against the Lynx.

Bloomfield took five shots on Lynx goalkeeper Kora Zylstra, but failed to convert on any of them. Zylstra has 88 saves in 15 matches this season.

Despite the result, the Bobcats still have an overall record of 7-6-1 on the season, and have a 3-2 record in District 1-4A action this season. They will be back on the field Monday at 4:30 at Bobcat Stadium when they return to district action against Miyamura. Bloomfield beat Miyamura 2-0 on the road on Sept. 23.

LOS ALAMOS 4, Aztec 2

The Los Alamos girls soccer team doubled up on the Aztec Tigers by a final of 4-2 in a non-district match Saturday afternoon at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium.

The Hilltoppers have won five in a row, and with the victory over Aztec, improve their overall record this season to 8-4-1. Los Alamos currently sits atop the standings in District 2-4A with a record of 2-0.

The loss drops Aztec to an overall record of 4-10-2, but the Tigers remain tied with Kirtland Central stop the standings in District 1-4A with a record of 3-1-1. Aztec will be back in action Thursday at home when they face Miyamura. The Tigers blanked Aztec 2-0 on the road on Sept. 28.

ELDORADO 2, Piedra Vista 1

Reece Gudlj-Cox and Taylor Rittman each scored for Eldorado as they posted a 2-1 victory over Piedra Vista Saturday at Eldorado High School.

The win by the Golden Eagles completes a sweep of the Panthers in both district meetings this season. Eldorado blanked Piedra Vista 3-0 when they met on Sept. 21.

The Panthers lone goal in the match came off the foot of Lauren Jaqua, with an assist by Kasandra Funaro.

"We were very unlucky in the two goals we gave up," according to Panthers head coach Shaun Taylor. "It's a tough loss but I'm really happy with the level of play."

Eldorado improves to 7-5-2 this season and 4-1-1 in District 2-5A competition while the Panthers fall to 6-8-1 overall and 2-4 in district play. Both teams are looking up at La Cueva, currently atop the district standings with an unblemished mark of 6-0.

The Panthers host La Cueva Tuesday at 3 p.m. at Piedra Vista High School. The Bears shut out Piedra Vista by a final of 4-0 in their earlier meeting on Sept. 25.

SANDIA 4, Farmington 0

The Sandia High girls soccer team completed a season sweep of Farmington, blanking the Scorpions 4-0 Saturday afternoon at Sandia High School.

The Matadors, who have won three straight, earlier knocked off Farmington 2-1 in double overtime on Sept. 21.

Sandia improves their overall record this season to 8-4-2, with a 4-1-1 record in District 2-5A play, where they trail La Cueva (6-0) by 1 1/2 games.

Farmington has lost eight in a row and fall to 2-12-2 overall with an 0-6 mark in district play. The Scorpions will be home on Tuesday at 6 p.m. to face off with West Mesa.

Boys Soccer

ELDORADO 2, Piedra Vista 0

Eldorado's boys soccer team finished off a series sweep of Piedra Vista Saturday by shutting out the Panthers 2-0 at Piedra Vista High School.

The Golden Eagles, who have won three of their last four matches, improve their record to 8-5-1 overall and 4-2 in District 2-5A competition, while Piedra Vista drops to 6-10 overall and 2-4 in the district standings.

Eldorado beat Piedra Vista on Sept. 21 at home by a final of 6-1.

Piedra Vista will be back in action Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. when they visit La Cueva. The Bears have a record of 13-1 overall this season and routed the Panthers by a final of 10-0 when they first met on Sept. 25.

SANDIA 6, Farmington 0

The Sandia Matadors boys soccer team scored four times in the first half on Saturday on their way to a 6-0 win over Farmington at Hutchison Stadium.

The win completes a season sweep of the Scorpions by Sandia, who earlier knocked off Farmington by a final of 5-0 on Sept. 21.

Dylan Rivas and Christian Baker scored a pair of goals for the Matadors, while Connor Cousins and Jordan Atkinson also found the back of the net as Sandia earned their third straight win, improving their record to 12-2 overall and 5-1 in District 2-5A.

Farmington has dropped seven straight and fall to 3-12-1 on the season with an 0-6 mark in district play. They'll be back in action on Saturday at home to face Eldorado. The Sundevils beat the Scorpions by a final of 10-0 at Eldorado on Sept. 28.

Volleyball

FARMINGTON 3, West Mesa 0

The Farmington High School volleyball team earned their second district win of the season on Saturday, sweeping West Mesa three games to none in a hard-fought match at West Mesa High School.

Led by Kylie Goodluck, who recorded 11 kills in the match, the Scorpions knocked off the Mustangs by scores of 25-23, 26-24 and 25-18.

The Scorpions win improves their record this season to 9-6 overall with a 1-1 mark in District 2-5A play, while West Mesa has lost three in a row and fall to 8-5 on the season and 0-2 in district.

Farmington will look to stay on pace in the district standings Tuesday at 6 p.m. when they host Eldorado.

LA CUEVA 3, Piedra Vista 0

The La Cueva High School volleyball team remains on a roll, having won eight straight matches after sweeping Piedra Vista three games to none in a district showdown Saturday afternoon at La Cueva.

The Bears (12-1 overall/2-0 District 2-5A) defeated the Panthers 25-7, 25-20, 25-8. The Bears only loss this season came on Sept. 11 when they lost in five sets to Cibola in tournament action.

La Cueva is led by Ella Sanders, who has scored more than 132 kills on the season.

Piedra Vista falls to 5-10 on the season, and are winless in two starts against district competition. The Panthers have dropped six of their last seven matches and will look to bounce back at home Tuesday at 6:30 when they face West Mesa.

Steve Bortstein can be reached via email at SBortstein@Gannett.com, via Twitter @DTSBortstein or on the phone at (505) 635-2680