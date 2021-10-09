Live Blog: High School game of the week: Farmington (7-0) vs. Miyamura (3-4)

8:12 p.m. — As good a win as this is, and yes, outscoring a team 56-0 in the span of two quarters, is pretty impressive.... there will still be plenty to debate as to how the rankings and playoff seedings will play out in the coming weeks. There is no question FHS is an excellent football team, but they may be hurt by a lack of parity in their district. Meantime, unless something dramatic changes with teams 2-through-5 in the latest 5A rankings, teams like #2 Los Lunas, #3 Goddard, #4 Artesia and #5 Roswell are going to get some late-season support in the MaxPreps rankings.

8:05 p.m. — Miyamura makes their biggest play of the night, when QB Dylan Joines completed a long pass from the 20-yard line to the FHS 24. The play is far too little, far too late as the clock expires. FHS wins via mercy rule 56-0.

8 p.m. — FHS takes over after Miyamura failed to convert on 4th and 10. The Scorps have the ball at the Miyamura 10. Two plays later, FHS scores when Julian Gomez ran it in from 2 yards out. 3:19 to go and FHS leads 56-0

7:51 p.m. — Trel Griego has taken over as FHS quarterback and he delivers, with a 20-yard TD pass to Chance Carrillo. The PAT is good, making it 49-0 with 6:49 left in the second quarter.

7:47 p.m. — Another Miyamura turnover gives FHS the ball at the Patriots 17-yard line with 7:30 left in the second quarter.

7:43 p.m. — Patrick Shay caught a 15-yard TD pass from Furbee, and with the PAT, Farmington leads 42-0 with 8:52 left in the half.

7:41 p.m. — FHS quarterback Brandon Furbee has an arsenal of weapons at his disposal, and he's made good use of all of them. Between short passes to Patrick Shay and Chance Carrillo and good running out of the backfield from Julian Gomez and Jakeem Reed, the Scorpions have driven the ball from their own 13 to the Patriots 25 with relative ease.

7:37 p.m. — At the end of the first quarter, with a running clock already in play, Farmington leads 35-0 over Miyamura.

7:35 p.m. — The Patriots moved the ball a bit on their next drive before stalling out near midfield. The punt was mishandled and the Scorps take over from their own 13-yard line.

7:30 p.m. — Kayden Gonzalez intercepted a pass and got the Scorpions inside the Patriots 2-yard line. It took two plays for FHS' Jakeem Reed to score his second TD of the night.

35-0 with 6:59 left in the first quarter.

7:25 p.m. — It took 3 minutes and 33 seconds for this game to get totally out of hand.

On the opening kickoff, Farmington's Ethan Thomas took the kick 70 yards for a TD, followed by a successful PAT. After a three-and-out and punt by the Patriots, Farmington needed only two plays before Julian Gomez took it in for a score from 7 yards out. The ensuing PAT made it 14-0.

After another three-and-out from the Patriots, running back Jakeem Reed scored from inside the 10-yard line, the PAT made it 21-0

And then, just as I was writing this update, Chance Carrillo scored from a yard out after a Broden Cahoon interception.

The score, with 7:25 left in the first quarter, is 28-0 FHS.

6:40 p.m. — It's an overcast night here at Hutchison Stadium, but it appears for the most part that the "troublesome" weather remains to the north of us. I'll be headed downstairs for some pregame and early game photos and will update the blog as soon as we get back to the pressbox.

At the half, we'll have updates from other games around the county as well as a peek at some of the photos from field level.

FARMINGTON — The unbeaten Farmington Scorpions will look to keep their perfect season intact Friday night at Hutchison Stadium when they face district rival Miyamura at 7 p.m.

The Patriots are coming off a 41-7 loss last week to Piedra Vista. That game was perhaps not as much of a blowout as the final score would indicate as the Panthers led the game 13-7 at the end of the first half.

Meantime, Farmington steamrolled their way to a 7-0 start to the current season with a 54-0 win on the road last weekend over Los Alamos.

Game time is set for 7 p.m., and we'll have updates, photos and more from the game all evening long beginning around 6:30 p.m.

There is also a very distinct possibility that I'll be updating Game 1 of the National League Divisional Series between the Dodgers and Giants. #ITFDB

In addition, we'll have updates from other games around San Juan County, including Aztec facing Gallup, Piedra Vista on the road at Capital, Bloomfield visiting Shiprock and Navajo Prep facing off with Espanola Valley.

