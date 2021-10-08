District races taking shape: How this week's key prep soccer and volleyball matches ended

AZTEC — The importance of district high school sports can be felt by the intensity of the participants and coaches.

Playoff seedings, and the chance to compete for a state title are on the line with each game, and the margin for error is tightening.

Here's a recap of some of the prep soccer and volleyball action from this week across San Juan County.

Volleyball

BLOOMFIELD 3, Aztec 0

Bloomfield volleyball star Samantha Overson continues to dominate the competition, adding 12 more kills to her season-high total of 116 as the Bobcats swept Aztec three games to none in a district volleyball match Thursday at Aztec High School.

Overson has averaged 12 or more kills in five of her last seven matches as the Bobcats won the match over the Tigers 25-20, 25-18 and 25-15, winning their third straight match and improving their overall record this season to 7-6.

The Bobcats are a perfect 2-0 in District 1-4A competition this season ahead of a Tuesday match at noon on the road vs. Gallup.

Aztec (6-8 overall, 0-2 district) has lost three straight and will look to get back in the win column Tuesday at 6 p.m. when they host Shiprock.

KIRTLAND CENTRAL 3, Shiprock 0

The Kirtland Central volleyball team picked up their first district win of the season Thursday night, sweeping Shiprock three games to none at Shiprock High School.

The Broncos earned the hard-fought win, outscoring the Chieftains 26-24, 25-20 and 25-20 to improve their overall record to 7-8 on the season while evening their mark in District 1-4A play with a record of 1-1. Kirtland Central will be back in action Tuesday at 6 p.m. when they visit Miyamura.

The Chieftains (3-6, 0-2 district) have lost two in a row and will look to bounce back Tuesday at 6 p.m. when they visit Aztec.

Boys Soccer

KIRTLAND CENTRAL 2, Miyamura 1

The Kirtland Central boys soccer team extended their unbeaten streak to four, getting past Miyamura by a final of 2-1 Thursday at Miyamura High School.

The Broncos haven't lost a match since Sept. 21 and are 3-0-1 in the process. Thursday's win improves their overall record to 6-10-1 overall and 3-1-1 in the District 1-4A standings. Kirtland Central will be in action on Tuesday at 6 p.m. when they host Gallup.

BLOOMFIELD 4, Aztec 2

The Bloomfield boys soccer team scored three times in the first half on their way to a 4-2 win over Aztec at Aztec High School.

The Bobcats have won two in a row and have an overall record of 8-7 on the season and currently reside at the top of the standings in District 1-4A play with a record of 4-1. Bloomfield will face non-district competition on Saturday at noon when they visit Rehoboth Christian.

The Tigers, despite getting goals from Aiden Weiss and Noah Higgins as well as a pair of assists from David Miller, saw their four-match unbeaten streak come to an end. Aztec falls to 6-8-3 this season overall and 1-2-2 in district play. Aztec will be on the road Wednesday at 6 p.m. to face off with Miyamura.

Girls Soccer

KIRTLAND CENTRAL 4, Miyamura 1

Jessina Garcia scored three goals, all of them in the first half, leading the Kirtland Central girls soccer team to a dominant 4-1 win Thursday over Miyamura at Kirtland Central High School.

The Broncos are now in the midst of a four-game unbeaten streak, and have an overall record of 9-5-2 with a 3-1-1 mark in District 1-4A play, tied for the top spot in the district standings with Aztec.

"We dominated a lot of the game", said Broncos head coach Eric Hooper. "A lot of the game was spend playing on (Miyamura's) half of the field."

Marissa Henry added a goal to her season total as well. Henry (24) and Garcia (15) are the Broncos leading scorers this season. The Broncos outshot Miyamura 21-7 during the match, according to Hooper.

Miyamura falls to 4-9 on the season overall and 2-3 in district play.

Kirtland Central will be in action on Tuesday at 6 p.m. when they travel to Gallup to face the Bengals.

AZTEC 2, Bloomfield 0

The Aztec girls soccer team posted a 2-0 shutout win on the road over Bloomfield Thursday night at Bloomfield High School.

The Tigers, currently tied with Kirtland Central atop the standings in District 1-4A, have a record of record of 4-9-2 overall and are 3-1-1 in district play this season.

Bloomfield has lost three in a row and will face non-district rival Rehoboth Christian on the road Saturday at 10 a.m. The Bobcats have a record of 7-6 and are currently a half-game back of both Aztec and Kirtland Central in the district standings.

Aztec will be back in action on Saturday as well, at home facing Los Alamos in a non-district match.

Steve Bortstein can be reached via email at SBortstein@Gannett.com, via Twitter @DTSBortstein or on the phone at (505) 635-2680