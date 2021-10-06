Broncos, Tigers open district soccer seasons with draws

FARMINGTON — Wins and losses during district sports action take on greater importance as postseason hopes rise and fall during these important matchups.

Volleyball and soccer seasons are in full swing as district play continues, and the margin for error continues to narrow.

Here's a look at some of the results from the volleyball courts and soccer fields across the region.

Girls Soccer

Kirtland Central 1, Aztec 1 (Final/2OT)

The Aztec Tigers and Kirtland Central Broncos played to a 1-1 tie on a windy Tuesday night at Kirtland Central High School.

Aztec got on the board in the opening minute of the first half, then had several opportunities to expand on that early lead but were turned away by Broncos goalkeeper Madison Manuelito.

Early in the second half, Jessina Garcia scored for the Tigers to equalize the match. Neither team was able to score through the rest of the second half and the two overtime frames, resulting in the tie.

The result leaves the Tigers with a record of 3-9-2 overall and a 2-1-1 record in District 1-4A action, while the Broncos sit with a record of 8-5-2 overall and 2-1-1 in the district. Bloomfield has a slim lead in the district standings with a record of 3-1.

"They're all going to be tough matches in district play," said Broncos coach Eric Hooper. "We're going to have to get ready for more battles like this one."

Kirtland Central will be home Thursday at 4 p.m. to face off with Miyamura, while Aztec will host Bloomfield Thursday at 6 p.m.

PIEDRA VISTA 2, Farmington 1

Hannah Freeman and Elizabeth Gephardt scored in the first half for the Piedra Vista Panthers girls soccer team as they held on for a 2-1 victory over crosstown rival Farmington Tuesday night at Hutchison Stadium.

Gephardt, one of the Panthers leading goal scorers this season, helped lift the Panthers to a record of 6-7-1 overall and 2-3 in District 2/5A play. The loss drops the Scorpions record this season to 2-11-2 while still winless after five district matches. The La Cueva Bears currently sit on top of the district with a record of 5-0.

Piedra Vista will be on the road Saturday at 1 p.m. to tackle Eldorado while Farmington will play be at home Saturday at 1 p.m. to take on Sandia.

Boys Soccer

Kirtland Central 2, Aztec 2 (F/2OT)

Down 1-0 at the break, the Aztec Tigers boys soccer team rallied to earn a 2-2 tie with the Kirtland Central Broncos Tuesday night at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers scored twice in the second half to earn the draw, while earning their fourth straight match this season without a loss. The Broncos, playing in their second consecutive double overtime match this week, haven't lost a game in three outings.

Aztec's record sits at 6-7-3 overall this season, with a 1-1-2 mark in District 1/4A, while Kirtland Central sits at 5-10-1 this season, with a record of 2-1-1 in district. Bloomfield leads the district standings with a record of 3-1.

Kirtland Central will visit Miyamura Thursday at 6 p.m. while Aztec will be at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium to tackle Bloomfield.

BLOOMFIELD 4, Bayfield 3

The Bloomfield Bobcats wrapped up the non-district portion of their schedule with a 4-3 win over the Bayfield Wolverines Tuesday night at Bayfield High School.

Bloomfield's win improves their record on the season to 7-7 while the loss drops Bayfield to a record of 5-6.

The Bobcats will open the district portion of their schedule on Thursday when they travel to Aztec to face the Tigers.

Volleyball

SANDIA 3, Farmington 0

The Sandia Matadors volleyball team swept past Farmington three games to none in the opening match of district volleyball action between the teams Tuesday night at Sandia High School.

Tiona Drumm and Thamara Muniz led Sandia with a combined 17 kills during the match, while Zoe Tapia earned four service aces and Amaya Strauss scored 14 digs, lifting Sandia to their fourth straight win.

The Matadors won the match with scores of 25-18, 25-11, 25-15, improving their record to 9-3 overall this season and a 1-0 start to the District 2/5A season. Farmington has lost three of their last four and fall to an overall record of 8-6 this season.

The Scorpions will be back in action Saturday at 2:30 when they visit West Mesa.

GALLUP 3, Kirtland Central 0

The Gallup Bengals volleyball team opened their District 1/4A campaign Tuesday night with a three games to none victory over the Kirtland Central Broncos.

Gallup recorded scores of 25-14, 25-13 and 25-11 to pick up the win, their fourth in their last five matches.

The Bengals improve their record to 8-5 this season (1-0 district) while the Broncos fall to 6-8 (0-1 district).

Kirtland Central will be back in action Thursday at 4 p.m. on the road at Shiprock.

MIYAMURA 3, Aztec 2

The Miyamura Patriots volleyball team opened their District 1-4A schedule a three games to two victory over the Aztec Tigers at Aztec High School.

Miyamura won the opening game 25-20, while Aztec took the second game by a final of 25-23. The two teams split the next two games with Miyamura winning the third games 25-16 before the Tigers won the fourth game 25-20.

The Patriots claimed the win with a 15-13 win in the fifth and deciding game to improve their overall record to 8-4 (1-0 district). The loss drops Aztec's overall record to 6-7 (0-1 district).

Aztec will be back in action Thursday at 6 p.m. at home to face Bloomfield.

BLOOMFIELD 3, Shiprock 0

Samantha Overson had her sixth match this season with 10 or more kills, as she led the Bloomfield Bobcats volleyball team to a three games to none victory over Shiprock on opening night of district play Tuesday night at Bobcat Arena.

Overson recorded 12 kills on the night for the Bobcats, adding to her team-high total of 104 on the season as Bloomfield outscored Shiprock 25-18, 25-22, 25-17 to pick up their second straight win and their first in District 1/4A play this season.

The win improves the Bobcats record this season to 6-6 (1-0 district) while the Chieftains fall to 3-5 (0-1 district).

Bloomfield will be in action again Thursday at 6 p.m. when they visit Aztec while Shiprock will be at home Thursday at 4 p.m. to face off with Kirtland Central.

ELDORADO 3, Piedra Vista 0

The Eldorado Golden Eagles volleyball team easily swept past Piedra Vista Tuesday night at Eldorado High, opening up the District 2/5A schedule for both squads.

Eldorado topped the Panthers by scores of 25-9, 25-9 and 25-14 to earn the victory, their second in a row and seventh in their last eight matches.

Piedra Vista falls to 5-9 on the season (0-1 district) while Eldorado improves to 9-3 (1-0 district).

The Panthers will be on the road Saturday at 2 p.m. to face La Cueva.

Steve Bortstein can be reached via email at SBortstein@Gannett.com, via Twitter @DTSBortstein or on the phone at (505) 635-2680