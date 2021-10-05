Farmington Scorpions remain atop Class 5A high school football poll; PV cracks the top 10

FARMINGTON — District high school football seasons are now in full swing across most of the state of New Mexico, and weekly team rankings become of greater importance as they relate to potential future postseason seedings, bye weeks and locations of playoff games.

These fine statistical points can have real impacts down the road for teams like Farmington High School's Scorpions, currently on top of the pile in Class 5A, followed by Los Lunas and Goddard, with Artesia and Roswell rounding out the top five.

MaxPreps, which serves as the official statistical and rankings database for all high school sports, updates the football rankings after each week's play is completed.

The Scorpions and Los Lunas (both 7-0), are separated by only one-tenth of a point (20.0 to 19.9) in regard to overall ratings, but Los Lunas has played a stronger schedule to date according to MaxPreps and may well find themselves atop the rankings in the coming weeks leading up to the end of the regular season.

The formula which determines strength of schedule has much to do with district competition and each team's non-district schedule.

District 1-2/5A, comprised of Farmington, Piedra Vista (ranked 10th), Los Alamos, Miyamura and Capital, is considered weaker than District 5-6/5A, where Los Lunas plays against Belen (ranked 8th in the state), Valley, Highland and Del Norte.

Further complicating matters are Goddard, Artesia and Roswell, teams that not only are ranked in the top five this week in Class 5A, but also compete in the same district.

District 4, which also includes Alamogordo (ranked 11th this week) may be the strongest district in the state, which could force a change in the rankings as district play continues this coming weekend.

As it relates to the postseason, 12 teams advance to the playoffs from each classification, with district champions automatically advancing while the remaining teams are selected by the New Mexico Activities Association staff.

The 12 teams will be seeded accordingly by the NMAA, with the higher seed hosting the first round and quarterfinal games.

"All we can do is take care of our own business," said Farmington coach Jeff Dalton last week when asked about the rankings. "It's nice to be on top and it's good for us to talk about, but at the end of the day it only matters that we stay to our goal and focus on the next game on the schedule."

The Scorpions will be at home Friday night to face Miyamura, while Piedra Vista is on the road to Santa Fe to take on Capital.

In Class 4A, despite having a bye last weekend, Bloomfield remained in the #2 spot behind Lovington. The 5-1 Bobcats will be on the road this Friday to face Shiprock. The top pair are followed by Albuquerque Academy, Valencia and Silver.

Kirtland Central held their ground in the latest rankings this week, coming in at ninth after a blowout victory at home against Gallup. Meantime, Aztec improved one spot in this week's poll to tenth after shutting out Shiprock by a final of 48-0.

Class 3A rankings this week show Navajo Prep dropped one spot to 11th after a bye week.

Leading the Class 3A poll this week is Raton, followed by St. Michael's and Socorro, with West Las Vegas and Robertson rounding out the top five.

Navajo Prep (4-2) will host homecoming night Friday at 7 p.m. when they face Espanola Valley in their final non-district game of the season.

For more information on the updated rankings, check out MaxPreps.com.

