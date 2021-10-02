Live Blog: Farmington Scorpions (6-0) at Los Alamos Hilltoppers (3-3)

OTHER SCORES: Piedra Vista leads Miyamura 14-7 at the half, Aztec leading Shiprock 42-0 midway through the second quarter and Kirtland Central leading Gallup 35-0 at the half.

8:18 p.m. — What appeared to be another Hilltoppers INT was called back after a roughing the passer penalty reversed the pick. Los Alamos makes a big play with a pass reception down the field as the clock is running down to the final minute of the half.

8:09 p.m. — The miscues just keep on coming.... Hilltoppers QB Jakob Green throws an ill-advised pass over the middle and into the hands of FHS linebacker Camron Armenta. Julian Gomez makes 'em pay with his second touchdown of the night. The PAT is good and FHS leads 34-0 with 2:52 to go in the second quarter.

8:02 p.m. — Furbee and Ethan Thomas connected for a 45-yard strike that got the ball inside the red zone. Jakeem Reed made a couple decent runs and Chance Carrillo finally finished off the drive with a 3-yard run for a score. The PAT was no good, but FHS leads 27-0 with 3:43 left in the half.

8 p.m. — The FHS third touchdown of the half seemed to take the life out of the Hilltoppers, who went three-and-out on their ensuing drive, losing 6 yards and punting from the 14 yard line.

7:54 p.m. — Los Alamos attempted a field goal and missed, and FHS keeps their 14-0 lead intact with 7:45 to go in the first half. From the 20-yard line, Furbee throws a deep pass down the middle of the field to Patrick Shay and just like that, the lead is 21-0 with 7:30 to go in the half.

7:49 p.m. — Hilltoppers RB Teke Nieto is a dual threat as both a yardage machine and a big blocker. He has been a tough takedown out of the Los Alamos backfield. Tough pass interference call against FHS extends the drive.

7:47 p.m. — Los Alamos making a bit of noise on their ensuing drive, with a highlight catch made by Caden Thornton getting the ball across midfield. The Hilltoppers are able to move the ball efficiently, but also have made critical errors.

7:41 p.m. — Los Alamos turns the ball over again and FHS makes them pay. QB Brandon Furbee on a keeper, scores from 32 yards out and extends the Scorpions lead to 14-0 with 10:40 to go in the second quarter.

OTHER SCORES: Aztec leading Shiprock 28-0 (late 1st), Kirtland Central leading Gallup 21-0 (end 1st).

7:38 p.m. — Kayden Gonzalez nearly took a punt return for a TD, but he coughed up the ball inside the Hilltoppers 5 yard line where Los Alamos takes over, just start of the 2nd quarter.

7:30 p.m. — Farmington's Julian Gomez took a pitch out of the backfield and ran untouched to the end zone for a 25-yard TD run on the Scorpions first possession. Los Alamos took the ensuing kickoff and drove the ball down to the 3-yard line before they turned the ball over back to FHS. 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Pregame

LOS ALAMOS — District 1/2-5A football season gets underway tonight at 7 p.m. when the Los Alamos Hilltoppers host the Farmington Scorpions.

Farmington is 6-0 on the season and ranked atop the Class 5A polls by MaxPreps and ranked second in the state in the NMOT Coaches Poll.

The weather for game time is expected to be in the upper 40s with a chance of rain. The forecast has called for rain much of the day leading up to kickoff.

We will have pregame notes, as well as photos and live updates from this game and more throughout the evening right here.

Also on tap tonight:

Piedra Vista at Miyamura

Aztec at Shiprock

Gallup at Kirtland Central

6:55 p.m. — Los Alamos is a quirky town.... absolutely beautiful, but a little odd as it relates to getting here. The drive here through Jemez Valley and Jemez Springs is stunning and definitely worth the time.

6:45 p.m. — So from a sheer numbers standpoint, this could be a mismatch. Farmington appears to just have too many weapons and too much size. Plus, they've got more of a bench. I'll be headed downstairs in a bit for early game photos. As soon as I get back from doing that, we'll update the game as it goes along.

So much for a chilly and rainy game time forecast. The skies are mostly clear tonight with a temperature of 50 degrees. The pressbox is nice and toasty warm.

5:55 p.m. The view from the pressbox here at Sullivan Field, home of the Los Alamos Hilltoppers.

For those of you curious about this sort of thing, the field is named after Earle D. Sullivan, who was the Director for Community Relationships at the Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory from 1947 until he died in 1951 after suffering a heart attack.

Presidents John F. Kennedy and Bill Clinton have both spoken here.

Just a little trivia before game time.... still some time to go.

8:30 a.m. — The MaxPreps polls and the NMOT Coaches Poll have different teams atop the Class 5A rankings. Los Lunas tops the coaches poll, while MaxPreps shows Farmington on top. Here's a look at the latest coaches poll rankings.

