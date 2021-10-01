Prep soccer district battles heating up in the rain

FARMINGTON — Several local and area teams battled intermittent and occasionally heavy rain Thursday — as well as the other squad — during district soccer matches across San Juan County.

Kirtland Central's boys and girls soccer teams both came away with hard-fought decisions while Aztec's girls team blanked Gallup as District 1-4A competition moved ahead.

Here's a look back at some of the action on a busy Thursday.

Girls Soccer

KIRTLAND CENTRAL 3, Bloomfield 2

With the match knotted at 2 at the end of the first half, the Kirtland Central girls soccer team got the game winner in the second half to knock off Bloomfield 3-2 in a key District 1-4A showdown at Bobcat Stadium.

The win is the second in a row for the Broncos, who improve to 2-1 in district with an overall record of 8-5-1. The Broncos will be back in action Tuesday at home at 6 p.m. when they face Aztec.

Bloomfield (7-4 overall, 3-1 district) saw their five-match win streak come to an end with the loss. The Bobcats will look to bounce back in non-district action Saturday at home beginning at 11 a.m. when they face Hope Christian.

AZTEC 10, Gallup 0

The Aztec girls soccer team has won two straight after a 10-0 shutout win at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium over district rival Gallup.

Ashley Sexton led the Tigers with three goals, while seven other Tigers players also scored, including Autumn Villanueva, Araceli Huaracha, Brooke Willcox, Summer Steele, Kathrine Grady, Alisia Valerio and Cecilia Huaracha.

"The girls were determined to play their game no matter the conditions," said Tigers coach Leroy Nelson. "We got scoring from some of our defensive players as well and now it's all just one game at a time."

The Tigers improve to 3-9-1 overall on the season with a 2-1 record in District 1-4A competition and will be on the road to face Kirtland Central Tuesday at 6 p.m.

REHOBOTH CHRISTIAN 5, Navajo Prep 0

Meg Zwiers scored three times for the Rehoboth Christian girls soccer team as they shut out Navajo Prep 5-0 Thursday at Navajo Preparatory School.

Zwiers, the leading scorer this season for the Lynx, has scored 10 times this season as Rehoboth Christian improves to 7-5 this season with a record of 1-2 in District 1/Class A-3A.

Naomi Philips and SunniRose Yazzie also found the back of the net in the victory.

The loss is the second straight for Navajo Prep (2-12 overall, 0-4 District), who will be back in action Tuesday at 3 p.m. at Santa Fe Indian School.

Boys Soccer

KIRTLAND CENTRAL 4, Bloomfield 3 (OT)

The Kirtland Central boys soccer team scored an important district win Thursday at home, slipping past Bloomfield 4-3 in overtime.

Led by Kyler Joe, who scored a pair of goals, the Broncos also got scoring from Jeremiah Eaton and Saul Garcia to help end Bloomfield's three-game win streak.

Kirtland Central trailed the match 1-0 at halftime, then scored three times in the second half to force the match to overtime before earning the game winner.

"This was an important win for us," said Broncos coach Leonel Camacho. "Bloomfield is the team to beat in the division so I was real happy to see how well we played came out with the victory."

The loss drops Bloomfield's record to 6-6 on the season with a 3-1 record in district play. The Bobcats will look to bounce back vs. non-district competition when they host Hope Christian Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Broncos have now won two straight and improve to 5-10 overall and 2-1 in District 1-4A. They'll be back at it Tuesday on the road at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium when they face Aztec.

