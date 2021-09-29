District action heating up in high school soccer

FARMINGTON — District action is in full swing in both boys and girls soccer, with local and area teams making their big push towards the postseason.

The Piedra Vista girls soccer team picked up a much-needed win at home Tuesday over West Mesa while Aztec's girls soccer team ended a long losing streak with an important win on the road over Miyamura.

Here's a look back at a busy schedule for high school soccer.

Boys Soccer

ELDORADO 10, Farmington 0

The Eldorado Eagles boys soccer team jumped all over Farmington Tuesday afternoon, blanking the Scorpions 10-0 at Eldorado High.

The Eagles rebounded from a tough District 2-5A loss over the weekend to Sandia High, improving their record to 6-4-1 overall and 2-1 in district play.

Eldorado scored seven times in the first half before adding three more goals in the second half for the final score.

Farmington has lost three straight, and six of their last seven matches. They've been outscored 22-1 in their last three matches. The Scorpions (3-8-1 overall, 0-2 district) will look to turn things around Saturday at 1 p.m. when they host La Cueva.

Aztec 0, Miyamura 0 (Final/OT)

The Aztec Tigers boys soccer team played to a scoreless tie against Miyamura Tuesday afternoon at Aztec High School.

The Tigers registered seven shots on goal during the two halves and overtime sessions, but were unable to get a shot into the net.

Aztec has a record of 5-7-2 overall and a record of 0-1-1 in District 1-4A and will be back in action Thursday at 6 p.m. on the road at Gallup.

Girls Soccer

AZTEC 2, Miyamura 0

Breaking a scoreless tie at the half, the Aztec Tigers girls soccer team scored twice to put away Miyamura by a final of 2-0 Tuesday at Miyamura.

The win snaps a 9-match winless streak which dated back to Aug. 20. The Tigers improve their record to 2-9-1 overall and 1-1 in District 1-4A. The Tigers will look to continue their winning ways Thursday at 6 p.m. when they host Gallup.

PIEDRA VISTA 5, West Mesa 0

Kasandra Funaro, Sarah Lopez and Tatiana Guerrero scored goals for the Piedra Vista Panthers girls soccer team on their way to a 5-0 win over West Mesa Tuesday at Piedra Vista High.

Funaro and Lopez scored twice, while Guerrero added a goal for the final margin of victory, a much-needed one according to head coach Shaun Taylor.

"Going into the game, we had a game plan that we thought would produce a win," Burns said. "We desperately needed this win to keep our state playoff hopes alive."

Funaro, the Panthers leading scorer this season, added an assist to her totals, while Kaytriel Krakow, Gabriella Frost and Avery Hawkins also picked up assists in the win.

The Panthers snap a 5-match losing streak and improve their record to 5-6-1 overall and 1-2 in District 2-5A. Piedra Vista will be back in action Friday at 3 p.m. when they host Sandia.

ELDORADO 3, Farmington 0

The Eldorado High girls soccer team scored twice in the first half and eventually blanked Farmington 3-0 Tuesday night at Farmington High School.

The Golden Eagles improve to 5-4-2 overall and 2-0-1 in District 2-5A this season while the Scorpions have lost five straight to bring their record to 2-9-2 overall and 0-3 in district play.

Farmington will be back in action Saturday at 3:15 p.m. when they visit La Cueva.

SANDIA PREP 10, Navajo Prep 0

The Sandia Prep girls soccer team got two goals apiece from Taylor Calkins, Maddie Hashagen and Mika Juan and ran their win streak to seven straight as they blanked Navajo Prep by a final of 10-0 at Navajo Preparatory School.

Sandia Prep scored five times in both the first and second halves, improving their record to 9-3 overall and 2-0 in District 1-A/3A action.

In addition to the trio of dual goal scorers, the Sundevils also got goals from Kiran Hill, Kaylin Rodriguez, Dahlia Walker and Rylie Elison.

Hashagen is the team's leading scorer this season, with 10 goals and five assists.

Navajo Prep falls to 1-11 overall and 0-3 in district play this season and will be in action Thursday at 4 p.m. when they host Rehoboth Christian.

Steve Bortstein can be reached via email at SBortstein@Gannett.com, via Twitter @DTSBortstein or on the phone at (505) 635-2680