Daily Times athletes of the week: Dontrelle Denetso, Jesus Jaquez and Zakk Thomas

As the fall sports seasons turn to district play and a run towards the postseason, there will be certain individuals who will lead their respective teams to the next level.

Whether it be in soccer or on the football fields, a number of key performances last week stood out over the others.

Let's take a look at the latest athletes of the week.

DONTRELLE DENETSO, Navajo Prep football

Completing eight of 11 passes for more than 120 yards and a touchdown in last Friday's win over Cuba was impressive enough, but the versatile Dontrelle Denetso also carried the Eagles offense, rushing the ball nine times for 58 yards and four touchdowns in the 36-12 victory.

Denetso currently has 18 touchdowns this season, seven of them through the air and 11 on the ground, helping Navajo Prep to a 4-2 record and tied for first place with Tohatchi in District 1-3A's non-district schedule.

The Eagles will have a bye this week before they square off at home with Espanola Valley on Friday, Oct. 8, their final non-district game this season.

JESUS JAQUEZ, Bloomfield boys soccer

Jesus Jaquez has come out strong for the Bobcats in the team's first two games this season in District 1-4A play, scoring five times in a 6-0 shutout victory over Aztec on Monday, Sept. 20, then adding a pair of goals to their 5-1 victory three days later over Miyamura.

The senior captain and midfielder for the Bobcats leads the team this season with 15 goals and four assists, plus he has registered 28 steals in the process, leading the Bobcats to a record of 5-5 overall and an unblemished 2-0 start to the current district calendar.

Bloomfield's boys soccer team will be back in action at home Tuesday, Sept. 28 when they take on Gallup.

ZAKK THOMAS, Kirtland Central football

Zakk Thomas not only scored four rushing touchdowns to lead Kirtland Central to a 63-14 rout last Friday night over Grants, but the talented two-way player also returned an interception for a score in a much-needed win for the Broncos.

Thomas leads the team in virtually every statistical category, with more than 16 touchdowns and over 1,000 all-purpose yards on the season. He also is the team's second leading tackler from his linebacker position.

The Broncos victory over Grants snapped a two-game losing streak, improving their record to 2-4 on the season. The win also sets them up nicely for their district opener Friday night at home against Gallup.

