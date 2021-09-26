Broncos dominate Gallup in key district soccer matches

KIRTLAND — Boys and girls soccer action over the past weekend involved important matches in district play, with Kirtland Central's boys and girls teams posting dominating wins over Gallup.

Meantime, Bloomfield's boys team picked up a big district win this past weekend over Miyamura while Farmington's girls team dropped their second straight district match to West Mesa.

Here's a look back at some of the local and regional soccer action over the weekend.

Girls Soccer

WEST MESA 3, Farmington 1

Yaddelis Alderete scored all three of West Mesa's goals, 2 of them in the first half and another in the second half, to lead the Mustangs girls soccer team to a 3-1 win Saturday at home to earn their first district win this season.

The Mustangs (6-4 overall, 1-1 District 2-5A) led the game 2-0 at halftime. Farmington picked up their lone goal off the foot of Italia Quezada in the loss.

Aldrete, the Mustangs leading scorer this season, has 19 goals to go along with four assists as West Mesa earns their first district win this campaign.

Farmington (2-8-2 overall, 0-2 District) has lost four in a row and will be back in action at home Tuesday at 6 p.m. vs. Eldorado.

KIRTLAND CENTRAL 10, Gallup 0

Marissa Henry continues to dominate this season, scoring five times as Kirtland Central posted a 10-0 rout over Gallup Thursday at Kirtland Central High School.

Henry, who leads the Broncos with 22 goals and six assists this season, has scored five or more goals three times during this campaign.

The Broncos (7-5-1 overall, 1-1 District 1-4A) scored eight goals in the second half and two more in the second to earn the win, which was also aided by goals from Sydney Smith, who scored a pair as well as Jessina Garcia, Whitney Haws and Idali Motino.

The Broncos have won five of their last six and will be on the road Thursday at 5 p.m. to face Bloomfield.

LA CUEVA 4, Piedra Vista 0

The La Cueva girls soccer team earned their second straight district win Saturday, blanking Piedra Vista by a final score of 4-0 at La Cueva High School.

The Bears scored three times in the first half and added to their margin of victory in the second half, while running their record to 8-2 overall and 2-0 in District 2-5A.

The Panthers (4-6-1 overall, 0-2 district) will hope to end a 3-game losing streak when they host West Mesa Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

KIRTLAND CENTRAL 10, Gallup 0

The Kirtland Central boys soccer team picked up their first district win of the season, rolling over Gallup by a final of 10-0 Thursday at Gallup High School.

The Broncos (4-10 overall, 1-1 District 1-4A) will be at home Thursday at 6 p.m. to face Bloomfield.

BLOOMFIELD 5, Miyamura 1

The Bloomfield Bobcats boys soccer team improved to 2-0 in district play this season, getting a pair of goals from Jesus Jaquez in a 5-1 victory on the road against Miyamura.

Jaquez, who scored five times in a win over Aztec earlier last week, adds to his total this season, in which he has scored 15 times to go along with four assists.

The Bobcats also got goals in the victory from Goff Ausan, Cesar Ramirez and Andrew Himes.

Bloomfield (5-5 overall, 2-0 District 1-4A) has won three in a row and will be home to face Gallup Tuesday starting at 6 p.m.

LA CUEVA 10, Piedra Vista 0

Brendan Baird scored four times for La Cueva's boys soccer team as they blanked Piedra Vista 10-0 Saturday at Piedra Vista High School.

The Bears scored five goals in both the first and second halves to improve their record to 9-1 and 2-0 in district action.

Brandon Moringino added a pair of goals for La Cueva, while Brandon Boling, Chase Ricker, Sean Lyle and Mason Barone also found the back of the net.

Piedra Vista (4-8 overall, 0-2 District 2-5A) has lost four straight and will hope to end that run when they visit West Mesa Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.

