High School volleyball season about to enter important district phase

FARMINGTON — The non-district portion of fall high school sports is rapidly drawing to a conclusion. The real push for the postseason starts now for many teams.

Volleyball action across the county is heating up, with tournament action this weekend serving as a prelude for the final weeks of the season.

Here's a look back at some of this week's volleyball action.

Volleyball

MONUMENT VALLEY 3, Farmington 0

For the second time this season, the Monument Valley (Ariz.) Mustangs volleyball team defeated Farmington as the Scorpions prepare to start the district season next week.

Monument Valley swept the Scorpions three games to none in their most recent match at Monument Valley on Tuesday, winning by scores of 25-16, 27-25 and 25-11.

The Mustangs (9-0) defeated the Scorpions by a similar margin when the two teams met earlier this month in the Piedra Vista Tournament.

The Scorpions (7-4) will be in tournament action this weekend to wrap up non-district play. Representing District 2-5A, the Scorpions are currently second in the standings, mere percentage points behind Sandia. The Scorpions will open the district season on the road against the Matadors Tuesday at 6 p.m.

PIEDRA VISTA 3, Kirtland Central 2

The Piedra Vista volleyball team earned a hard-fought 3-2 win over Kirtland Central Tuesday night at Bronco Arena.

The Broncos won the opening game 26-24, then fell behind as the Panthers won 25-23 and 25-21 to take a 2 games to 1 lead. Kirtland Central rallied by winning the fourth game 25-22 before Piedra Vista fought back to win the deciding game by a margin of 15-11.

The Broncos (5-4) will be in tournament action at Sandia Prep this weekend before opening up their district season Tuesday, Oct. 5 at home vs. Gallup. The Panthers victory snapped a 2-game losing streak, improving their record to 5-6 and will open their district campaign on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m. on the road at Eldorado.

ESCALANTE 3, Aztec 1

The Escalante volleyball team fought off an early challenge to rally for a 3 games to 1 road victory over Aztec Tuesday.

The Lobos won the opening set 27-25 before Aztec fought back, winning 25-22 in the second set. The Lobos won the next pair, 25-16 and 25-22 to lock down the win.

Aztec (4-5) was again led by junior Nizhoni Yellow, who recorded 11 kills and four aces in the loss. The Tigers will wrap up the non-district portion of their schedule this weekend in tournament action before facing Grants at home Wednesday, Sept. 29 to begin action in District 1-4A.

BLOOMFIELD 3, Belen 1

The Bloomfield volleyball team are hoping to wrap up their non-district season on a positive note, securing a 3 games to 1 victory Thursday night at Bobcat Arena.

The Bobcats lost the opening game 25-21, then rallied to push past the Eagles, 25-15, 25-10 and 25-7 to earn the win.

Bloomfield (4-4) has won two in a row, and will compete in tournament action this weekend before hosting district 1-4A rival Shiprock Tuesday, Oct. 5 at noon.

TOHATCHI 3, Navajo Prep 0

The Tohatchi volleyball team earned its second straight win, knocking off at home Navajo Prep 3 games to 0 Tuesday night.

The Cougars scored 25-18, 25-13 and 25-16 wins to improve their record to 5-3 overall.

Navajo Prep (2-6) will wrap up their non-district schedule on Saturday at 3 p.m. on the road against Santa Fe Prep.

SHIPROCK 3, Rehoboth Christian 1

The Shiprock volleyball team wrapped up their non-district schedule with a 3 games to 1 win over Rehoboth Christian, earning their third straight win of the season.

The Lynx saw their 2-game win streak snapped and fall to 3-6 with the loss.

The Chieftains (3-4) will open their district season on the road at Bloomfield Tuesday, Oct. 5 at noon.

