Money raised during San Juan Open given to local non-profit orginizations

FARMINGTON — A total of $12,000 in checks were handed out yesterday at the San Juan Country Club to three local and regional charities from donations made by businesses and community leaders during the San Juan Open held earlier this month.

The Farmington Boys and Girls Club, First Tee Four Corners and New Beginnings each received checks for $4,000 during a Wednesday afternoon ceremony held at the country club.

"It's a real honor to be able to represent the community in this way," said San Juan Country Club general manager David Crafton.

Devin Long, community liaison for New Beginnings, which provides transitional living for survivors and families of domestic violence, says the money will go towards basic essentials for families in need.

"The funds will also go for helping our trauma-focused child care staff with things like food, clothes, the things kids need on a daily basis," Long said during the ceremony.

The First Tee Four Corners program, which is one of many across the globe, introduces the game of golf and its values to young people through after school and in-school programs. Spokeswoman Tina Pacheco said the money raised will help in pursuing more of the educational goals the program helps to create.

"Teaching kids across San Juan County about the great sport of golf is something that we've been actively involved in," Pacheco said. "We're so glad to have the resources here and to have the ability to reach so many kids and their families."

The Boys and Girls Club of Farmington has many after-school programs for young people of all ages, and Chief Executive Officer Michelle Meyering said the money raised will help as the club has recently reopened for activities.

"We have more than 130 kids every day to the main club, and many more to our other local facilities," Meyering said. "Their chances for success improve if they have the support we can provide."

In the 57 years of the San Juan Open, according to Crafton, more than a half-million dollars have been raised for local programs within the community.

The San Juan Open, an annual professional golfing event, will be held again next summer at the country club.

