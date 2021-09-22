Bloomfield soccer squads come away with wins over Aztec as district play begins

BLOOMFIELD — District season kicked off this week for local and area high school soccer teams, with crosstown rivals Bloomfield and Aztec starting off their District 1-4A campaigns in both boys and girls matches on Monday and Tuesday.

Meantime, Piedra Vista and Farmington soccer teams opened district play as well this week, battling Eldorado and Sandia respectively.

Here's a look at some of this week's high school soccer action.

Boys soccer

BLOOMFIELD 6, Aztec 0

The Bloomfield Bobcats boys soccer team opened their district season at home with a resounding 6-0 win Monday night over the Aztec Tigers.

Led by a 5-goal performance from senior midfielder Jesus Jaquez, the Bobcats scored three times in the first half before adding three more goals in the second half while controlling possession for much of the game.

Jaquez, the team's leading scorer, now has 13 goals on the season and also leads the team with 23 steals.

The Bobcats (4-5 overall, 1-0 District 1-4A) also got a goal from senior David Carmona and solid goaltending from senior Cesar Ramirez, who made four saves during the match.

Bloomfield will be in action Thursday at 5 p.m. when they visit district rival Miyamura. The Tigers (4-7-1 overall, 0-1 District 1-4A) have lost two of their last three and will be home for a non-district match Thursday at 6:30 p.m. against Montezuma-Cortez (Colo).

ELDORADO 6, Piedra Vista 1

The Eldorado boys soccer team scored four times in the second half, turning a close match into a runaway 6-1 win Tuesday afternoon at home against Piedra Vista in the district opener for both teams.

The Golden Eagles have won three of their last four games and improved their overall record to 5-3-1 and 1-0 in District 2-Class 5A.

Piedra Vista (4-7 overall, 0-1 District 2-Class 5A) has lost three straight and five of their last six. The Panthers will be at home Saturday at 1 p.m. to face La Cueva.

SANDIA 5, Farmington 0

The Sandia Matadors boys soccer team scored three times in the first half, then padded their lead in the second half for a convincing 5-0 road win over Farmington in the district opener for both teams.

The Matadors were led by junior Connor Cousins, who scored twice. Nicholas Moralde, Dylan Rivas and Simon Driscoll also scored on the way to the victory, improving Sandia's record this season to 8-1 and a 1-0 start in District 2-5A.

Farmington has lost four of their last five games and will resume district play on Saturday, Oct. 2 at home against La Cueva.

MIYAMURA 4, Kirtland Central 1

The Miyamura boys soccer team opened up their district season with a 4-1 win on the road over Kirtland Central on Tuesday afternoon.

The Patriots improve their overall record to 3-3 on the season while the Broncos fall to 3-10 overall and 0-1 in District 1-4A and will be on the road Thursday at 3 p.m. to face Gallup.

Girls soccer

ELDORADO 3, Piedra Vista 0

Juniors Ava Forrester and Maddie Blatner, as well as senior Taylor Rittman all scored in the first half as Eldorado's girls soccer team opened their district season on the road with a 3-0 shutout win over Piedra Vista.

The Golden Eagles were also led by goalkeeper Caitlin Sanchez, who recorded nine saves for the clean sheet victory.

Eldorado (4-4-1 overall, 1-0 District 2-5A) has won two in a row, while Piedra Vista (4-5-1, 0-1 District 2-5A) has lost two straight. The Panthers will be on the road Saturday at 1:15 p.m. to square off with La Cueva.

BLOOMFIELD 2, Aztec 1

The Bloomfield girls soccer team got off to a fast start, scoring in the second minute of the first half before putting away Aztec 2-1 in the opening match of the district season for both teams at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium.

Evani Villalobos scored a goal 90 seconds into the match to give the Bobcats an early lead. Ella Serrano added a goal later in the half before Bloomfield's defense stepped up the rest of the way.

"The girls played great," said coach Jamey Jones after the win. "It's tough to play and win on the road, especially in Aztec because their fans really get out there."

Villalobos, one of the leading scorers on the Bobcats team this season, has scored four times this season while Serrano's goal off a first half penalty kick, was her first of the season.

Goalkeeper Jaiden Williams and junior Katelyn Barreto played solid defensively, allowing only one Aztec goal in the contest, as Ashley Sexton narrowed the Bobcats lead in the second half, but could get no closer.

"We're making a lot of progress as a team," Jones said after the win. "(Serrano) has been a real team leader for us and we're excited to get this first win."

Bloomfield (5-3 overall, 1-0 District 1-4A) has won three straight and will be back in action Thursday at 6 p.m. at home to face Miyamura while Aztec (1-7-1 overall, 0-1 District 1-4A) has lost four in a row and will look to rebound in tournament action Friday against St. Michael's.

SANDIA 2, Farmington 1 (2OT)

The Sandia girls soccer team earned a hard-fought 2-1 double overtime win over Farmington to open the district season for both squads.

Farmington got a goal from Jenna Elledge, one of the leading scorers on the team off an assist from Italia Quezada, but were unable to get more offense in the overtime frames to earn the win.

"The girls worked extremely well and I was proud of the way they came together," said Scorpions coach Bryce Frost.

Sandia improves their record to 5-3-1 overall and 1-0 in district 2-5A, while the Scorpions (2-6-2, 0-1 District 2-5A) have lost three in a row and resume district play Tuesday, Sept. 28 at home at 6 p.m. against Eldorado.

MIYAMURA 2, Kirtland Central 1

Miyamura's girls soccer team broke a 1-1 tie in the second half on their way to a hard-fought 2-1 win at home over Kirtland Central.

The Patriots (3-6 overall, 1-0 District 1-4A) have won three of their last four and will be on the road at Bloomfield Thursday at 6 p.m., while the Broncos saw their four-game win streak come to an end. Kirtland Central (6-5-1 overall, 0-1 District 1-4A) will be at home Thursday at 4 p.m. to face Gallup.

