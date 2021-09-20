Local high school volleyball teams record important weekend wins

FARMINGTON — Local and regional high school sports teams were busy over the weekend as the calendar begins to look ahead to all-important district play.

Boys and girls soccer squads are getting their final tune-up matches in while volleyball teams are heating up across the county.

Here's a look back at some of the final scores from across local high school sports.

Volleyball

FARMINGTON 3, Bayfield 2

The Farmington Scorpions volleyball team rallied from a 2 games to 1 deficit to defeat Bayfield Saturday at Scorpion Gym.

The Wolverines won the opening set 25-8 and the third set 25-7. Farmington stayed in the match winning the second set by a score of 25-17.

The Scorpions then tied the match winning the fourth set by a score of 25-21 before winning the final frame 17-15 for the hard-fought win.

"Resiliency was the key word for this win," said Scorpions coach Lars Baker. "They (Bayfield) have some really impressive athletes."

Farmington was led to victory by Leilani Charley and Kylie Goodluck, who both had big performances when needed.

"(Goodluck) gave us some massive kills in the final set that brought us back from being down early in that final game," Baker said.

Senior Emily Nelson led the way for Bayfield with 16 digs and 12 kills, while Myrah Abdallah-Boehm recorded 21 digs in the tough defeat.

The loss drops Bayfield's record on the season to 6-6 while Farmington (7-3) has won two of their last three and look ahead to a Tuesday night match on the road at Monument Valley, Arizona to face the unbeaten Mustangs. This will be the second time this season the teams have met, with Monument Valley sweeping the Scorpions earlier this month in tournament action.

BLOOMFIELD 3, Escalante 0

The Bloomfield Bobcat volleyball team swept past Escalante 3 games to none Saturday at Bobcat Arena.

Winning by scores of 25-18, 25-7 and 25-17, the Bobcats got big performances from seniors Samantha Overson and Lylie Nunez. Overson led the team with 13 kills and seven digs while Nunez registered 10 kills in the victory.

The win snapped a 2-match losing streak for Bloomfield, improving their record this season to 3-4 before a showdown Thursday at 4 p.m. at home against Belen.

AZTEC 3, Newcomb 1

Junior Nizoni Yellow continued her hot streak of big performances, leading the Aztec Tigers volleyball team to a 3 games to 1 win Thursday night on the road over Newcomb.

Yellow recorded nine kills in the victory, cementing her spot atop the team leaders in that category with 59 this season. She was aided in the 4-game victory by junior Katy Campos, who scored six kills and junior Cataya Moffett, who registered five kills.

Senior Kelsey Adams led the team in blocks with five.

The Tigers won the first game 25-13 before dropping the second game 25-20. Aztec then won the next two games by scores of 25-20 and 26-24 to record their second straight win.

Aztec improves their record to 4-4 on the season and will be back in action Tuesday night at home to face Escalante. Newcomb has played a limited schedule thus far this season. The loss is the first of their campaign with a record of 2-1.

Boy soccer

AZTEC 1, Piedra Vista 0 (2 OT)

David Miller's goal in the second overtime frame carried Aztec to a dramatic 1-0 win Thursday at the Aztec Sports Complex over Piedra Vista.

The game was scoreless after the first 80 minutes and the first overtime session before Miller's goal in the sixth minute of the second overtime session gave the Tigers the win.

Keeper Jedidiah Jones recorded nine saves in the win, which improved Aztec's record to 4-6-1 on the season. The loss is the second straight for the Panthers, who fall to 4-6 ahead of their first district match of the season Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. on the road at Eldorado.

HOPE CHRISTIAN 7, Farmington 1

The Hope Christian boys soccer team dominated Farmington with an impressive 7-1 win Saturday at Hutchison Stadium.

The Huskies spent much of the first half controlling possession on the Scorpions side of the field, scoring four times in the opening 40 minutes, followed by three more goals in the second half.

Junior Brenden McMurry scored a pair of goals for Hope Christian while also adding a pair of assists. Bailyn Gasper, Josh Kelshaw, Kaiden Giron, Tyler Burks and Colin McConkey also scored goals for the Huskies victory.

Hope Christian's team improved their record on the season to 6-2 overall while the loss drops Farmington to 3-5-1. The Scorpions will open district play Tuesday night at home against Sandia Prep.

Girls soccer

HOPE CHRISTIAN 10, Farmington 0

Savanah Sanchez scored four goals and added a pair of assists as Hope Christian's girls soccer team rolled at home over Farmington by a final of 10-0.

The Huskies did all the work in the first half, adding goals from Seana Anaya, Erynn Sanchez, Mia Stafford, Hannah Gutierrez, Mason Ricker and Ashlyn Salas.

Hope Christian remains unbeaten this season with a record of 9-0 while the loss, their third in the last four games, drops Farmington's record to 2-6-2. The Scorpions will look to turn things around on the road Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. against Sandia Prep.

SANTA FE 8, Aztec 0

The Santa Fe Demons girls soccer team scored four goals in the first and second halves on their way to blanking Aztec by a final of 8-0 Saturday at Santa Fe High School.

The Demons were led by the duo of Asha Smelser and Allison Segura-Maez, who each scored twice in the victory.

Lily Earnest, Jazzi Gonzalez, Tatiana Winter and Sonia Goujon also found the back of the net while Molly Wissman and Gonzalez each took care of the Demons net, aiding the shutout win.

Santa Fe keeps a perfect season intact, improving to 8-0. The Demons have allowed only one goal to be scored against them this season.

The Tigers have lost three straight and are winless in their last six matches, with a record of 1-6-1 on the season as they await to begin district play Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium against crosstown rival Bloomfield.

Steve Bortstein can be reached via email at SBortstein@Gannett.com, via Twitter @DTSBortstein or on the phone at (505) 635-2680