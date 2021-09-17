LIVE BLOG: Farmington Scorpions (4-0) vs. Durango Demons (2-1) and more

FARMINGTON — We'll be live from Hutchison Stadium Friday night starting at 6:30 p.m. with updates, commentary and more as the Farmington Scorpions (4-0, top ranked in state coaches poll and 3rd ranked by MaxPreps, Class 5A) face the Durango Demons, last season's Class 3A state champions in Colorado.

9:25 p.m. — A pass interference call against Durango with 6 minutes left moves the ball to the Durango 46, and with FHS starting to run the ball and the clock moving with DHS having no more timeouts, the game appears to belong to Farmington.

We'll have updates and finals here shortly.

9:22 p.m. — An untimely interception with 7 minutes left in the game turns the ball over to the Demons at the FHS 30-yard line. The pass appeared to be incomplete from this vantage point, but was ruled a pick.

On the very next play, Durango turned the ball right back over to FHS as Kayden Gonzalez reeled in a deep pass that was over the head of its intended receiver.

9:16 p.m. — Ethan Thomas makes a great catch over the middle from Furbee, moving the ball into Durango territory at the 29-yard line before Durango called their third and final timeout with 8:05 to go.

9:14 p.m. — The Scorpion touchdown seems to have energized their defense, who quickly got pressure on DHS QB Harms, forcing a second and 19 after a sack. But on a third and long, Jordan Stanley caught a deep pass for a first down and then got 15 more tacked onto it for a personal foul, putting the ball at the FHS 41. Then a defensive offside penalty moved the ball closer. The Scorps got away with one on an incomplete pass attempt from Harms to a wide open AJ Folk. Messier picked up a couple yards on two straight up the middle run plays, then stopped Messier up the middle for no gain on fourth down and a turnover on downs to FHS.

9:06 p.m. — Julian Gomez opens the fourth with some tough yards on first down before Furbee found a wide open Patrick Shay who was pushed out at the 1-yard line. Furbee jammed the ball over the line on the next play and FHS adds to their lead after the PAT to 28-17 with 11:22 left in the fourth.

9:02 p.m. — The Scorpions got a first down two plays after the interception, and appear to be getting the advantage on the front lines. A late pass to Carrillo from Furbee give the Scorps another first down to the Durango 37 and ends the third quarter with FHS leading 21-17.

9 p.m. — Durango starts at the 28-yard line and starts with a short pass completion of 5, followed by a run up the middle that gains 1, followed by a DHS time out. Harms scrambled out of the pocket for a gain of 6 and a third-down conversion. Messier grounded out 4 yards on the next play followed by a short gain on the next play. A facemask penalty against the Scorps moves the ball to the FHS 42 yard line. Harms finds Luke Wesley for 9 yards before ANOTHER procedural penalty backs up the Demons again. On a deep route down the middle, Broden Cahoon came away with the interception ending the Demons drive. FHS has the ball at the 32.

8:51 p.m. — Another untimely penalty, this time against the Scorpions, negated what was a great catch over the middle by Chance Carrillo. But on third and long, Jeven Smith got away from a pair of Demons defenders and made a great catch to extend the drive, with the ball at the Demons 19. Julian Gomez nearly scored from 19 yards out, tripped up at the 1. Two plays later, AJ Garcia ran it in to give the Scorpions the lead, after the PAT, making it 21-17 FHS with 5:16 left in the third.

8:42 p.m. — The Demons are able to run the ball off the edge, but still having difficulty up the middle, but the battle on the lines is going to take its toll as the second half wears on. The Demons continue to be plagued by procedural penalties, two consecutive false start calls. The Demons punt the ball away and the Scorps take over at the Demons 45.

8:40 p.m. — The Scorps got the ball to inside the 10-yard line but the drive stalled and FHS went for it and 4th down. Furbee's pass to Carrillo was just out of reach on 4th down and the Scorpions failed to capitalize on the turnover. Durango 17, FHS 14, 9:30 left in the third.

8:36 p.m. — Demons open the second half at the 20-yard line, get a 15-yard PI penalty to move the sticks to the 35, then get set back on a holding penalty before Kavin Colebrook intercepted an errant throw by Harms, setting up FHS at the Demons 28 yard line.

8:20 p.m. — The Demons will get the ball to start the second half.

8:16 p.m. — With under a minute to go, the Scorpions appeared to be content running out the clock, before two questionable deep passes fell incomplete. The game goes to the half with Durango leading Farmington 17-14.

8:12 p.m. — The Demons offense went backwards on this possession, with procedural penalties and a QB sack against Harms, Durango faced a 4th and 25 from their own 49 with a minute left to go in the half. Durango punts to Kayden Gonzalez who returns the kick to the 28 yard line.

8:06 p.m. — The Demons attempted an onside kick and recovered the ball at the Scorpion 40-yard line!

8:05 p.m. — The Demons settle for a field goal and have the lead 17-14 with 1:21 left in the first half.

8:01 p.m. — Durango's offense for a moment after the change in possession, but Messier powered his way to a first down run on fourth and short. Zach Haber and Messier provide a strong punch in the backfield, Haber two consecutive carries move the chains for the Demons. The Scorps are getting blocked off the corners, but defensively have been strong in the trenches. Harms missed twice on corner routes, but found Luke Wesley over the middle on fourth down for another moving of the chains. The Demons get the ball inside the 10-yard line. Time out.

7:54 p.m. — Furbee has been flushed out of the pocket in each of his dropbacks on their subsequent drive. He completed a pass in the flat to Carrillo, then was sacked for a short loss and had a pass dropped. Facing 4th and 16 after a procedural penalty, the Scorps punted away, giving Durango the ball at their own 35-yard line with 6:41 left in the half.

7:47 p.m. — Nate Messier scored on an off-tackle run from 30 yards out for the Demons, with the PAT making it a tie game at 14-14 with 8:22 left in the first half.

7:44 p.m. — Furbee back in the game at quarterback after leaving the field in the first quarter after being injured. The Demons defense has stiffened a bit, but Furbee found a wide open Julian Gomez for a 25-yard pass reception on a third-and-long to keep their drive alive. Going for it on 4th and 3, Furbee missed Patrick Shay down the left sideline, which gives Durango the ball at the Scorps 37-yard line.

7:41 p.m. — Durango gets on the board thanks to the short field off the blocked punt. Quarterback Tyler Harms found receiver Tagert Bardin for a 7-yard strike in the right corner of the end zone. The PAT makes it 14-7 Scorpions.

7:35 p.m. — END OF FIRST QUARTER, Farmington 14-Durango 0

Chance Carrillo scored first for the Scorps on a 30-yard out route from Brandon Furbee which Carrillo took to the house. On their next possession, Furbee and the Scorpions offense drove down the field, ending with a Furbee sneak into the end zone to make it 14-0 with 2 minutes left in the first.

Furbee was forced to leave the game after an injury later in the quarter, which slowed down the offensive attack. Durango couldn't capitalize on a short field later in the quarter and turned over the ball on downs.

With under a minute to go, A.J. Garcia's punt was blocked, setting up the Demons inside the Scorpions 15-yard line as the first quarter came to an end.

6:30 p.m. — I'll be field level when the game gets started at 7 p.m. to shoot some photos and get some crowd reactions, so the first updates from the live blog will roll in a little after the first couple of drives.

In addition, we'll also have updates as often as possible from the other games of interest in the region, including Piedra Vista vs. Belen, Bloomfield vs. Miyamura, Bayfield vs. Aztec and more.

5:35 p.m. — Decided to get here early and get set up for the night. An expected big crowd tonight at Hutchison Stadium should make for a rather entertaining evening.

