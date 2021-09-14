Scorpions' attention not focused on polls ahead of clash with Durango

FARMINGTON — Days ahead of their interstate clash with Durango High School, Farmington head football coach Jeff Dalton recently said he isn't paying too much attention to the polls.

"It's rare for a team up north to be this highly ranked this early in the season," Dalton said of the most recent MaxPreps poll showing his Scorpions team ranked third in Class 5A in the state of New Mexico. "But it's not something we're spending a lot of time on. There's a lot bigger goals out there."

The Daily Times will feature that home field Friday night showdown in our Game of the Week live blog, updating events as they unfold at www.daily-times.com. Game time is 7 p.m. at Hutchison Stadium and our blog goes live around 6:30 p.m.

Athletes of the week:Clitso, Henry and Funaro are top high school performers

The Scorpions (4-0) come into Friday night's highly anticipated game against the Demons ranked just behind Goddard and Los Lunas in Class 5A.

Goddard (3-0) comes off a 36-14 win last weekend against the Austin Panthers, a Class 5A school from El Paso, Texas. Los Lunas (4-0), in addition to an early season win on the road against Piedra Vista, handed Roswell their fourth straight loss this season with a 35-20 victory over the Coyotes.

Meantime, Farmington has outscored opponents by a combined margin of 202-19 and their defense has yet to allow a point against them this season.

Still, none of that matters ahead of this Friday's game against Colorado's defending Class 3A champion Demons.

Others are reading:Farmington High grad will present premiere of new film this week at festival

Durango (2-1) suffered their first loss of the season last weekend, getting trounced by 4A powerhouse Montrose 39-7. Prior to that, the Demons knocked off Aztec 54-0 and Pagosa Springs 58-0. Durango is ranked fifth in the state in Colorado Class 3A according to MaxPreps.

"They do a lot of things really well," said Durango coach Todd Casebier of the Scorpions. "They execute well, their offense is loaded with playmakers and we're going to have to be at the top of our game."

Moving up a couple spots in the most recent MaxPreps poll is Piedra Vista, coming off a 34-7 win last weekend over Kirtland Central, the Panthers (3-1) have climbed into the sixth spot in Class 5A as they prepare to hit the road Friday night to face Belen.

In Class 4A, the Bloomfield Bobcats trail only Lovington in the most recent MaxPreps poll. Bloomfield (4-0) comes off a hard-fought victory last weekend over Albuquerque Academy and will be on the road Friday night when they face Miyamura.

Kirtland Central, with a record of 1-3, tumbled to tenth in the most recent MaxPreps poll. The Broncos will look to rebound after a tough loss to Piedra Vista when they travel to Colorado to face Pagosa Springs.

Meantime, Aztec also dropped a couple spots in the Class 4A poll, sitting just behind Kirtland Central at #11.

In the most recent rankings for Class 3A, Navajo Prep took a climb up the poll, moving up two spots to #11. The Eagles (3-1) are looking for their second straight win this weekend when they travel to Ignacio.

Steve Bortstein can be reached via email at SBortstein@Gannett.com, via Twitter @DTSBortstein or on the phone at (505) 635-2680