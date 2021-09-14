Basin Briefs for September 15, 2021

Cornhole tournament benefits Alzheimer's Awareness groups

Lauter Haus Brewing is hosting a cornhole tournament, Saturday, Sept. 25 with proceeds from the event benefitting local Alzheimer's Awareness support groups.

The cost to enter the event is $40 per team. You must register by 3 p.m. the day of the event, with the competition getting underway at 4 p.m.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams. You must be 21 years or older to participate.

For more information, call 505-326-2337.

Golfers for Scholars golf tourney Sept. 25

Diné College will be hosting their annual Golfers for Scholars golf tournament at Pinon Hills Golf Course, Saturday, Sept. 25.

The cost to register for the event ranges from $100 for individuals to $500 for teams of four. The deadline to register is Wednesday, Sept. 22.

Funds raised from the event will go towards scholarships for the university.

The tournament begins at 8:30 a.m. followed by an awards ceremony and luncheon slated between 1 and 2 p.m.

For more information, call 505-368-3523.

