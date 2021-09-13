Rock crawling championships handed out this weekend at Chokecherry Canyon

FARMINGTON — Jesse Haines and Chris Poblano took top honors this weekend in the unlimited division of the 2021 World Extreme Rock Crawling Grand Nationals, which wrapped up Sunday as hundreds of spectators looked on at Chokecherry Canyon.

Haines, a professional rock crawler from Sparks, Nevada, who came into the Grand Nationals as one of the leading drivers from the West region this year, edged the team of Randall Davis and Rich Klein, who finished just ahead of Jacob Reeves and Jason Reeves for the top spots in the unlimited category.

Sportsman A category winners included John Hembel and David Bickerd, who prevailed this weekend over the team of Landen Brown and Wyatt Brown.

Hembel and Bickerd, from Hurricane, Utah, qualified for the finals after a number of strong performances earlier this spring and summer, most recently at an event held last month in Cedar City, Utah.

Sportsman B category winners over the weekend were Tyler Harper and Logan Backus from Vernal, Utah, edging out Jonas Burnett and Shawn Cross.

Sportsman categories differentiate based on the size of tires on the buggy. Sportsman A is defined as any tire size while Sportsman B is intended for limited trail buggies with specifications on the size of tires.

The grand nationals competition features two days over courses in which drivers and spotters attempt to navigate steep terrain. To win, competitors complete the courses before moving onto the Shootout course to determine the winners of the weekend.

The weeklong event featured also featured shows and exhibits in last Friday's Off-Road Downtown Takeover as well as the Fall Crawl held at Largo Canyon.

