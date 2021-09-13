Daily Times Athletes of the Week: Clitso, Henry and Funaro are top high school performers

FARMINGTON — Each week, there are individual and team efforts that stand out in high school sports. As local and area squads in soccer, volleyball and football prepare for the all-important run through district schedules leading to the postseason, there are several student-athletes making big contributions.

KYLER CLITSO, Navajo Prep

Clitso carried the ball seven times for 105 yards and a score while also catching a 30-yard touchdown pass as the Eagles hammered Crownpoint by a final of 42-6 Thursday night at Navajo Preparatory School. On the defensive side of the field, Clitso made five tackles Thursday night from his inside linebacker position.

High school football: Navajo Prep outscores Crownpoint 42-6

For the season, Clitso leads the Eagles with more than 620 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns.

Clitso and the 3-1 Eagles will be on the road this Friday night when they travel to Ignacio (Colo.) to face the 3-0 Bobcats.

KASANDRA FUNARO, Piedra Vista

Kasandra Funaro scored three goals last Thursday when she led the Panthers to a 4-1 victory over Goddard in the first round of soccer tournament action. She came back the next day and scored a goal as the Panthers fell short in advancing further in the winner's bracket, losing to the host Albuquerque Academy squad 3-2 in overtime.

Funaro leads the team in scoring this season. Through seven games, Funaro has nine goals and five assists.

The Panthers will be back in action Thursday at 11 a.m. at home against Rio Rancho.

High school soccer: PV girls advance in tournament, Farmington falls to Hope Christian

MARISSA HENRY, Kirtland Central

In back-to-back road games last week, the senior captain and striker came up big.

Henry scored five goals in the Broncos 7-2 win over the Grants soccer team last Thursday, then scored a goal in a hard-fought 2-1 victory on the road Saturday over Moriarty.

For the season, Henry has scored 16 times in 10 games while also adding a pair of assists, leading the team with 34 points.

The Broncos will be back in action at home Wednesday at 6 p.m. to challenge Rehoboth Christian.

Piedra Vista High running back Jacob Ramsted ready to take Panthers to next level

Steve Bortstein can be reached via email at SBortstein@Gannett.com, via Twitter @DTSBortstein or on the phone at (505) 635-2680