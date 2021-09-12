Scorpions girls soccer end six-game winless streak; KC volleyball sweep past Dulce

FARMINGTON — Over the weekend, both girls and boys soccer teams from across San Juan County took part in both non-district matches as well as tournament competition. Meantime, local volleyball teams are rounding the corner in their final matches before the start of the district season later this month.

Here's a recap of weekend action from high school teams in the area.

Boys soccer

LOS ALAMOS 5, Piedra Vista 0

After a scoreless first half, the Los Alamos boys soccer team scored five times on their way to a 5-0 shutout win over Piedra Vista in weekend tournament action at Albuquerque Academy.

The Hilltoppers have won five of their last six games and have a record of 7-1, while Piedra Vista falls to 3-5 on the season and will look to bounce back Thursday at 6 p.m. when they visit the Tiger Sports Complex to play Aztec.

DURANGO 11, Aztec 1

Sam Persing scored three times and Niko Korte added a pair of goals as Durango's boys soccer team cruised to an 11-1 win at home over Aztec.

Zak Wentworth, Cedar Newman, Lucas Foster, Boden Devaux and Connor Lundquist also found the back of the net for the Demons, who scored 6 times in the first half before adding on five more goals in the second half.

The Demons have yet to lose a match this season, improving to 7-0-1.

Noah Higgins scored the lone Aztec goal in the loss.

The loss drops the Tigers record to 3-6-1 ahead of a Thursday night home game against Piedra Vista.

MORIARTY 2, Kirtland Central 0

The Moriarty boys soccer team picked up their third win from their last four matches, scoring twice in the second half at home to put away Kirtland Central 2-0.

The Pintos have a record of 3-4 on the season with the win, while the Broncos have lost five of their last six matches and fall to 3-8 during the campaign.

Girls soccer

FARMINGTON 2, Roswell 1 (OT)

The Farmington High girls soccer team earned a hard-fought 2-1 overtime victory at home Friday over Roswell.

The win snaps a six-game skid in which the Scorpions tied twice and lost four times. Their record improves to 2-4-2 on the season before a return to action Saturday at 11 a.m. on the road against Hope Christian.

ALBUQUERQUE ACADEMY 3, Piedra Vista 2 (OT)

LOS ALAMOS 2, Piedra Vista 2 (OT)

In tournament action at Albuquerque Academy over the weekend, Piedra Vista finished with a loss and a tie in back-to-back matches, losing 3-2 in overtime to the host team Albuquerque Academy and finishing in a 2-2 tie to Los Alamos.

In the tie with Los Alamos, the Panthers were led by Analyse Healy and Tatiana Guerrero.

Prior to that match, the Panthers were led by Kasandra Funaro and Sarah Wulfert in the loss to the Chargers. Funaro, the team's leading scorer this season padded her strong resumé with another goal, as the Panthers come home with a record of 4-3-1 and a home game coming up Thursday against Rio Rancho.

Despite the mixed results in the tournament, coach Shaun Taylor said he believes the squad is ready to compete when the district season starts later this month.

"We played a couple of great games," Taylor said after the tournament wrapped up. "Especially the last game after the overtime match. We're at the level we need to be at to be competitive."

KIRTLAND CENTRAL 2, Moriarty 1

Jessina Garcia and Marissa Henry scored goals for the Kirtland Central girls soccer team Saturday as they proved best in a 2-1 road win over Moriarty.

The Pintos took a 1-0 lead into halftime, but the duo of Henry and Garcia, the Broncos top scorers this season, each scored in the second half to earn the victory, their third straight win on the season which improves their record to 5-4-1 ahead of a Wednesday home match at 6 p.m. against Rehoboth Christian.

Volleyball

SANTA FE 3, Farmington 0

The Farmington High volleyball team lost in straight sets Saturday at the Santa Fe Tournament of Champions, losing to the host team 3-0.

The Demons outscored the Scorpions 25-21, 25-14 and 25-19 to earn the win, improving Santa Fe's record this season to 3-3 while the Scorpions come out of the weekend with a record of 6-3 and will be home Saturday at 1 p.m. to face Bayfield.

ST. MICHAEL'S 3, Piedra Vista 0

Piedra Vista's volleyball team fell in straight sets Saturday in tournament action at Santa Fe, losing to St. Michael's 3 games to none.

The Horsemen won the match by scores of 26-24, 25-15 and 25-18, improving their record on the season to 6-2.

The loss drops the Panthers record to 2-5 ahead of a Tuesday night home match against Durango.

KIRTLAND CENTRAL 3, Dulce 0

The Kirtland Central volleyball team picked up a home win Saturday over Dulce, sweeping the Hawks 3 games to none.

The Broncos earned the win with scores of 25-17, 25-21 and 25-20 and improve their record to 5-2 on the season.

Kirtland Central will be back in action Thursday at 7 p.m. on the road at Montezuma-Cortez (Colo).

Steve Bortstein can be reached via email at SBortstein@Gannett.com, via Twitter @DTSBortstein or on the phone at (505) 635-2680