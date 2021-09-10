High school soccer: PV girls advance in tournament, Farmington falls to Hope Christian

FARMINGTON — Tournament matches are at hand for a number of area teams this week in both boys and girls soccer, with Piedra Vista and Farmington taking part in action at Albuquerque Academy.

Meantime, several area and local teams were also taking part in non-district action.

Here's a recap of action from Thursday.

Girls soccer

PIEDRA VISTA 4, Goddard 1

Kasandra Funaro scored three times and Lauren Jaqua added onto the scoring as Piedra Vista's girls soccer team prevailed 4-1 over Goddard in tournament action at Albuquerque.

Despite the win, Panthers coach Lars Baker suggested that his team would need to step up their game as they prepare to face the host Albuquerque Academy squad in the next round.

"We played well enough to win," Baker said after the victory, also calling out Kaytriel Krakow who added an assist in the victory. "(Academy) is a high octane team so we will need to up the tempo of our game."

Funaro's three goals brings her team leading total of goals this season to eight, while Jaqua has five goals on the season, in which the Panthers have a record of 4-2.

HOPE CHRISTIAN 5, Farmington 1

Savanah Sanchez scored four goals, leading unbeaten Hope Christian to a 5-1 win over Farmington in the first round of the Academy Tournament in Albuquerque.

Heather Gibbs added a goal to the Huskies (5-0) total in the victory, allowing them to move on in the winners bracket of the tournament.

The loss drops Farmington's record on the season to 1-4-2.

LOS LUNAS 3, Aztec 1

The Los Lunas girls soccer team scored twice in the first half before adding another goal in the second half as they prevailed on the road, defeating Aztec by a final of 3-1.

The Los Lunas Tigers improve their record to 4-3 on the season while Aztec falls to 1-5-1 and will be in action Saturday, Sept. 18 on the road at Santa Fe.

KIRTLAND CENTRAL 7, Grants 2

Marissa Henry scored five times as the Kirtland Central girls soccer team earned a 7-2 win Thursday on the road at Grants.

Henry, the team's leading scorer this season with 15 goals, teamed up with Jessina Garcia and Sydney Smith in scoring as the Broncos have won two in a row and improve their record to 4-4-1 on the season with a showdown on the road Saturday at 3 p.m. against Moriarty.

Boys soccer

SANTA FE 7, Farmington 1

Alex Waggoner, Ivan Lozano and Henry Mazulis all scored goals as Santa Fe High School's boys soccer squad put up five goals in the first half on their way to a 7-1 win in tournament action Thursday at Albuquerque Academy.

Waggoner scored three goals, while Lozano and Mazulis each tacked on a pair of goals for the Demons.

The Scorpions (2-2-1) will be home Tuesday at 6 p.m. to face Bloomfield.

ALBUQUERQUE ACADEMY 8, Piedra Vista 2

The host Albuquerque Academy boys soccer team got goals from seven different players on their way to an 8-2 first round tournament victory over Piedra Vista Thursday afternoon.

Luke Babinski scored a pair of goals for the Chargers, and was joined by Chris Aubin, Oliver Kumar, Aksel Knutson, Sanchit Singh, Neven Zapatka and Liam Spears who all found the back of the net.

The Panthers fall to 3-4 on the season with the loss and will be back in action Thursday when they hit the road to face Aztec.

DURANGO 11, Aztec 1

The Durango boys soccer team clobbered Aztec by a final of 11-1, dropping the Tigers record this season to 3-6-1 and having been outscored by a margin of 17-2 in their most recent pair of games.

The Demons improve their record to 6-0-1 on the season.

KIRTLAND CENTRAL 4, Grants 2

The Kirtland Central boys soccer team picked up their second win on the season when they doubled up on Grants 4-2 Thursday at Grants High School.

The Broncos scored three times in the first half, then opened up their lead in the second half as they improved their record to 2-7 on the season.

The Broncos will be in action Saturday at 1 p.m. when they visit Moriarty.

