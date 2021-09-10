High school football: Navajo Prep outscores Crownpoint 42-6

FARMINGTON — Navajo Prep quarterback Dontrelle Denetso and running back Kyler Clitso led a balanced and relentless attack against Crownpoint on their way to a 42-6 win Thursday night at Navajo Prep High School.

Denetso ran for a pair of scores while also throwing a touchdown pass to Lucius Hale, while Clitso's eye-catching 30-yard touchdown run in the second quarter was one of two on the night for the talented senior, all part of an enormous first half which found Navajo Prep leading 34-0 before the halftime break.

Running back Alex Wells added a third quarter touchdown for the Navajo Prep Eagles, who improve their record to 3-1 on the season.

Navajo Prep got on the board quickly in the first quarter, scoring on each of their first two possessions while Crownpoint sputtered offensively early in the game, forced to punt the ball away on each of their opening drives.

Crownpoint (1-2) trailed 12-0 at the end of the first quarter, and found their offensive attack under siege much of the game, unable to get into the end zone until late in the third quarter when quarterback Tydon Tsosie found Kordel McMillan for a 64-yard scoring strike, providing the game's final score.

Crownpoint lost for the second straight week this season and will be home Friday, Sept. 17 to face Newcomb.

Navajo Prep will hit the road next Friday, Sept. 17, traveling north of the border to face Ignacio (Colo).

