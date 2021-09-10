Bloomfield vs. Albuquerque Academy: Live blog from our Daily Times game of the week

New Mexico High School Football Statewide Scoreboard

BLOOMFIELD — Two unbeaten teams, homecoming night and more from Bobcat Stadium where the Bloomfield Bobcats host the Albuquerque Academy Chargers in our Game of the Week. Join us for live updates throughout the evening from this game as well as updates from other games across San Juan County.

7:40 p.m. — Here's your rundown.... Farmington leading Aztec 27-0 at the end of the first quarter. Piedra Vista leads Kirtland Central 7-0 midway through 2nd quarter.

7:11 p.m. — Halftime at Bobcat Stadium.... ABQ Academy 14, Bloomfield 14.

7:03 p.m. — They just got underway at Hutchison Stadium where Piedra Vista hosts Kirtland Central and at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium where Aztec hosts Farmington. We'll get some updates from there shortly.

7:02 p.m. Bloomfield coaches won't like that defensive pass interference penalty!!!

6:53 p.m. — Bloomfield drove right down the field, aided in large part by a big 35-yard pass play from Ryan Sharpe to Drew Perez that put the Bobcats in the red zone. The Bobcats scored four plays later when Diego Snell-Martinez caught a screen pass in the flat and ran in from 2 yards out. The PAT makes it 14-14 with 4:43 to go in the first half.

6:42 p.m. Tyler Wilson with his second TD catch of the night, a one-handed bobble caught at the goal line after a sharp pass from Rivera. PAT is good and ABQ Academy leads 14-7 with 9 minutes to go in the second quarter.

6:35 p.m. — END OF THE FIRST QUARTER, all tied up at 7. Bloomfield defense making some big hits, but not bringing down Charger skill players. After the early first quarter INT, Rivera has settled down nicely.

6:30 p.m. — Bloomfield started the game on defense, picking off a pass from Chargers quarterback Andres Rivera and scoring right away on a touchdown run from Jesse Seitzinger.

The Chargers answered right back, driving down the field and getting the payoff from Rivera to Tyler Wilson.

We're all knotted up at 7-7 with 2 minutes to go in the first quarter.

5:15 p.m. — All set up here in the pressbox for Bloomfield vs. ABQ Academy. Teams are on the field and stands are filling up fast.

