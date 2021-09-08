Navajo Prep hoping to bounce back off first loss of season

FARMINGTON — The Navajo Prep Eagles football team will look to bounce back after suffering their first loss of the season when they host Crownpoint Thursday at 6 p.m.

The Eagles lost for the first time this season last weekend 22-14 at Escalante. After outscoring their first two opponents by a combined margin of 105-0, the Eagles found their previously high powered running game shut down by the Lobos defense, which limited Navajo Prep to a season low 168 yards on the ground.

Navajo Prep (2-1) will look to reverse that trend Thursday night when they face a Crownpoint team coming off a 28-26 home loss last week to Zuni.

Crownpoint (1-1) is playing in only their second game this season. Their season opener, scheduled for Aug. 28 at Shiprock, was cancelled due to coronavirus and lower than expected roster numbers. The game was forfeited by Shiprock with Crownpoint awarded the win.

Last weekend, Crownpoint fell short in their comeback bid against Zuni, missing on a 2-point conversion late in the fourth quarter after a 65-yard rushing touchdown from quarterback Tyrell Archie got Crownpoint within 2 points of a tie.

Led by coach Rod Denetso, Navajo Prep will likely once again turn to offensive playmakers like running back Kyle Clitso, quarterback Dontrelle Denetso and wide receiver Kyun Tate to spark the Eagles offense. Clitso and Tate have scored a combined nine touchdowns receiving or rushing touchdowns this season.

