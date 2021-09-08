Scorpions, Broncos pick up volleyball wins; Panthers swept by Mustangs

FARMINGTON — After falling behind by as many as five points late in the opening game of Tuesday night's clash with Bloomfield, the Farmington Scorpion volleyball team rallied to a 3 games to none sweep at Bobcat Arena, earning their third straight win and improving their record to 5-1 on the season.

Kylie Goodluck, Kaimana Sais, Kailey Becenti, Skye Teasyatwho and Ali Gillen led the way for the Scorpions, who won the opening game 25-21 before putting away the Bobcats 25-17 and 25-18 to earn the hard fought road win.

"Strong serving and controlled play at the net," said Scorpions coach Lars Baker on the keys to victory. "We had great blocking, especially in the second and third games which allowed our setters to get the ball to the right places."

The Scorpions will be in action again Thursday and Friday when they open tournament action at Santa Fe beginning with pool play against Los Lunas, St. Michael's and Santa Fe Indian School while Bloomfield (2-3) will look to bounce back on Tuesday, Sept. 14 when they hit the road when to face off with Montezuma-Cortez.

MONUMENT VALLEY 3, Piedra Vista 0

The Monument Valley (Ariz.) Mustangs ran their perfect record to 3-0 this season and have yet to lose a game in the process after sweeping Piedra Vista Tuesday night at the Jerry A. Conner Field House at Piedra Vista High School.

The Mustangs took the opening game by a final of 25-19, then outscored the Panthers 25-12 and 25-13 to earn the victory.

Piedra Vista falls to 2-3 on the season with the loss and will be in action again on Thursday and Friday, participating in the Santa Fe Tournament of Champions beginning with pool play competition against Pojoaque Valley, Gallup and Belen while Monument Valley looks to remain unbeaten on the season Thursday night at home against Winslow.

KIRTLAND CENTRAL 3, Grants 0

Adriona Nargo and Malyha Benally led the Kirtland Central Broncos to a 3 games to none sweep on the road against Grants.

Kirtland Central opened the match with a hard-fought 25-23 win in the opening game, then finished off the Pirates with back-to-back 25-18 victories to complete the sweep.

Nargo and Benally led the Broncos in kills, according to head coach Nadia Begay-Watson.

For the Pirates (3-1), it's their first loss on the season while the Broncos improve to 4-2 on the campaign. Kirtland Central will be in action again at home Saturday at noon against Dulce.

