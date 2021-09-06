Kirtland Central running back Zakk Thomas leads Broncos in record-setting performance

FARMINGTON — There are a handful of outstanding performances to focus on from this past weekend in high school football, but one was truly record-shattering.

Kirtland Central running back Zakk Thomas broke a school record scoring eight touchdowns and amassing over 500 yards on his own as the Broncos throttled Taos by a final of 63-34.

Thomas leads the Broncos in virtually every statistical category this season, but Friday night he took it to another level, according to head coach Jeff Schaum.

"He's just so eager to carry this team," Schaum said. "When I told him about the chance to break the record, he wanted the ball. That's what makes him so special."

Thomas ran for more than 300 yards and also picked up valuable yards receiving and on special teams as Kirtland Central picked up their first win of the season.

MARC ARMENTA, Bloomfield

Bloomfield wide receiver Mark Armenta scored a pair of touchdowns while catching four passes for over 100 yards in the Bobcats 52-0 road win over Grants.

"He has such good instinct on what defenses are doing," coach Mike Kovacs said. "He and (quarterback) Ryan Sharpe have real good communication on the field and I think they're getting better."

BRANDON FURBEE, Farmington

Scorpions quarterback Brandon Furbee completed all of his pass attempts in the first half of their win over Highland, throwing for four touchdowns in the process and leading Farmington to a 53-0 win over the Hornets.

"That kind of performance is all you can ask for as a coach or a teammate," said coach Jeff Dalton after the performance. "His ability to stay focused on what's in front of him is pretty impressive."

