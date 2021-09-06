Panthers, Scorpions girls soccer teams come up short over weekend

FARMINGTON — Several local and area high school teams competed in soccer and volleyball action over the weekend, with many of these teams also looking ahead to matchups coming later in the week.

The Piedra Vista boys soccer team earned a much-needed win over Kirtland Central while Aztec's boys and girls soccer teams, as well as volleyball, suffered defeats over the weekend.

Here's a look back at some of the action from area sports teams over the weekend.

Girls soccer

LOS ALAMOS 3, Piedra Vista 0

LOS ALAMOS 3, Farmington 2

The Los Alamos Hilltoppers girls soccer team opened their season at home with a pair of victories over the weekend over Piedra Vista and Farmington.

On Friday, the Hilltoppers blanked the Panthers by a final of 3-0 followed by the Hilltoppers picking up a 3-2 win on Saturday over the Scorpions.

Piedra Vista coach Shaun Taylor said some costly defensive errors and failure to take advantage of opportunities were the major differences in their Friday showdown with Los Alamos.

"We had chances to score, but couldn't capitalize on them," Taylor said after the loss, which drops Piedra Vista's record on the season to 3-2.

On Saturday, the Scorpions fell just short of picking up their first win of the season, losing to Los Alamos 3-2.

The loss drops Farmington's record to 0-3-2 on the season.

Both the Scorpions and Panthers will begin tournament play this week in Albuquerque, with Piedra Vista looking ahead to a match with Goddard on Thursday, while the Scorpions will square off with unbeaten (4-0) Hope Christian.

HOPE CHRISTIAN 7, Aztec 0

Seana Anaya, Ava Martinez, Savanah Sanchez and Zylee Dominguez all scored for the Hope Christian girls soccer team as the blanked Aztec at the Tiger Sports Complex by a final of 7-0.

The Huskies scored three times in the first half, then tacked on to that lead with four more goals to earn their fourth victory of the season while remaining unbeaten.

Sanchez scored three goals for Hope Christian while Martinez added a pair of goals in the win.

The loss drops Aztec's record on the season to 1-4-1 ahead of a Thursday match at home taking on Los Lunas starting at 6 p.m.

Boys soccer

PIEDRA VISTA 7, Kirtland Central 0

The Piedra Vista boys soccer team rolled to a 7-0 victory at home against Kirtland Central on Friday, improving their record on the season to 3-3.

The victory snapped a 2-match losing streak as the Panthers look ahead to tournament action which gets underway on Thursday facing Albuquerque Academy.

PAGOSA SPRINGS 6, Aztec 1

Kaylor Christians scored four goals to lead the Pagosa Springs boys soccer team to a 6-1 victory at home over Aztec.

Carson Young and Joah Dunn de Pulido added goals for the Pirates on their way to the win, which improves their record to 4-2 on the season.

The loss drops the Tigers to a record of 3-5-1 as they prepare for a match at Durango Thursday at 6 p.m.

Volleyball

FARMINGTON 3, Aztec 2

MONUMENT VALLEY 3, Farmington 0

Farmington volleyball played a pair of matches Saturday in tournament action, winning 3 games to 2 over Aztec before getting swept by Monument Valley, Ariz.

The Scorpions beat Aztec in dramatic fashion, winning the first two games 25-23 and 25-21 before dropping the next pair 15-25 and 19-25. Farmington would eventually pull clear in the fifth and deciding game with a 15-8 victory.

Following that win, the Scorpions were swept 3 games to none by Monument Valley.

The Mustangs won the match by final scores of 25-21, 25-21 and 21-18, handing the Scorpions their first loss on the season with a record of 4-1.

KIRTLAND CENTRAL 3, Dulce 0

The Kirtland Central volleyball team picked up a win over the weekend in tournament action, sweeping Dulce three games to none.

The Broncos won the match with scores of 25-11, 25-12 and 25-23, improving their record on the season to 3-2.

