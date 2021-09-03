PV girls soccer team picks up a big win on the road over Bobcats

FARMINGTON — Piedra Vista's girls soccer team earned a hard-fought win on the road over Bloomfield while the Farmington Scorpions boys soccer team blanked Kirtland Central. Farmington High volleyball remains unbeaten after a tough victory over Durango.

Here's a look back at Thursday's high school sports action.

Girls soccer

PIEDRA VISTA 2, Bloomfield 0

After a scoreless first half, the Piedra Vista girls soccer team scored twice in the second half on their way to a 2-0 shutout win over Bloomfield at Bloomfield High School.

Kasandra Funaro and Brooklyn Silseth scored the Panthers goals in the win, while coach Shaun Taylor praised the defensive effort, particularly in the second half.

"They really turned it around after halftime," Taylor said. "Bloomfield was really well prepared in the opening half and we didn't play well then. But we had a decent game once we were able to control possession in the second half."

The Panthers improve to 3-1 on the season with the win while Bloomfield falls to 1-2.

KIRTLAND CENTRAL 6, Navajo Prep 0

The Kirtland Central girls soccer team scored five times in the first half before closing out Navajo Prep by a final of 6-0 Thursday at Navajo Prep.

Marissa Henry scored three times, while Jessina Garcia added a pair of goals as the Broncos improved their record on the season to 3-4-1 ahead of a road trip Thursday at 3 p.m. at Grants.

Navajo Prep falls to 1-5 on the season and will be in action Saturday, 1 p.m. at home against Santa Fe Prep.

Boys soccer

DURANGO 10, Bloomfield 0

The Durango Demons boys soccer team shut out Bloomfield by a final of 10-0 Thursday at Durango High School.

Davis Cameron scored three goals for Durango, to go along with Niko Korte, Harrison Beattie, Ryan Bell, Sam Carozza, Boden Devaux, Cedar Newman and Owen Carozza, who also contributed to the win.

The Demons scored seven goals in the first half on their way to the win, improving their record to 4-0-1 while Bloomfield falls to 3-3 with their next match coming on the road, Saturday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. against Pojoaque Valley.

FARMINGTON 5, Kirtland Central 0

Freshman C.J. Toledo scored a pair of goals as Farmington blanked Kirtland Central by a final of 5-0 Thursday afternoon at Farmington High School.

The Scorpions also got goals from Dylan Tso as well as Rhys Triplett and Colby Cockrell to secure the win.

Farmington led 2-0 at the half before adding three more goals in the second half, improving their record to 2-1-1 on the season.

"Tactically, we executed our defensive and offensive transitions well," said coach Ray Santillanes. "That allowed us to control the speed of the game and opened up our counter-attacks."

The Scorpions will be on the road for tournament action beginning Thursday when they face the Santa Fe Demons. Kirtland Central drops to 1-5 on the season. The Broncos will look to turn things around Saturday at 11 a.m. when they host Los Alamos.

AZTEC 4, Belen 2

Goals from Ethan Villanueva, Carlos Hernandez, Bryce Martinez and Erick Medina helped propel the Aztec boys soccer team to a 4-2 victory Wednesday on the road over Belen.

The start of the game was delayed by nearly an hour due to weather conditions, and the field conditions played a part in what was a sloppy opening first half, according to Tigers coach Jason Miller.

"Weather was certainly a factor as the field was very wet and play was a little sloppy on both sides," Miller said. "At halftime we reassessed and got the boys a little more focused."

The Tigers went into halftime trailing 2-1 but scored three times in the second half to secure the victory, improving their record to 3-4-1 ahead of a road trip on Saturday at 11 a.m. to face Pagosa Springs.

Volleyball

FARMINGTON 3, Durango 2

The Farmington Scorpion volleyball team fought back from a 2 games to 1 deficit at home to rally past Durango in a five-set thriller.

The Scorpions won the opening game 25-16, but dropped the next pair 29-27 and 25-21 before getting the needed fourth game 25-10 forcing the fifth and deciding game of the match.

Farmington won that game by a final of 15-13, keeping their unblemished record on the season intact at 3-0. The Scorpions will be on the road for their next contest Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. when they face Bloomfield.

