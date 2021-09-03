Live blog: Updates and scores as Aztec Tigers face Durango Demons

DURANGO — The Aztec Tigers football team will be looking for their second straight win when they travel to Durango High School to face the Demons.

The Tigers, after a 28-24 loss to Miyamura in their season opener, picked up a much needed win in their home opener over Montezuma-Cortez. Durango, coming off a state championship in Class 3A last year, opened their season at home last weekend with a 58-0 win over Pagosa Springs.

10:32 p.m. — It would be unfair to pin an entire season on just one game, especially one which just snowballed out of control as quickly as this one did. So it will be very interesting to see how Aztec responds next weekend when they host Farmington, who has outscored their three opponents this season by a combined margin of 148-19.

The same can be said for Durango, who has drubbed each of their first two opponents this season and has yet to give up a point. The Demons will get a much bigger test next weekend when they host Montrose.

Meantime, back in the Land of Enchantment, Bloomfield continues to impress, rolling over Grants 54-0, and Kirtland Central gets their first win of the season, outscoring Taos 63-34.

We'll have much more on these games coming soon.

10:20 p.m. — FINAL SCORES across the county.

KIRTLAND CENTRAL 63, Taos 34

BLOOMFIELD 52, Grants 0

DURANGO 54, Aztec 0

FARMINGTON 53, Highland 0

PIEDRA VISTA 14, Atrisco Heritage 0

ESCALANTE 22, Navajo Prep 14

8:35 p.m. — Aztec punts the ball after another 3-and-out. Durango takes over at the Tigers 42 yard line as the third quarter comes to an end. I'm gonna pack up here and head downstairs for quotes and such. Needless to say, this one is over and Durango appears to be very, very good.

8:32 p.m. — Three plays later, Dylan Whatcott scores for the Demons, padding their lead to 54-0 with 5:20 to go on a running clock in the third quarter.

8:30 p.m. — The Tigers turn over the ball on downs their opening series of the second half. Durango takes over at the Tigers 17-yard line.

8:15 p.m. — Other scores to report.... Farmington all over Highland 47-0 in the second quarter. Kirtland Central leads Taos 49-26 in the fourth quarter.

8:05 p.m. — Mercifully for Aztec's football team, it's halftime with the Durango Demons leading 47-0.

8 p.m. — Durango's J.J. Hoerl caught a TD pass with 7 minutes to go in the second quarter, extending Durango's lead to 47-0. The end of this game probably can't come fast enough for the Tigers.

7:50 p.m. — The change in quarter didn't slow down the Demons, who scored on the first play in the second quarter and now lead Aztec 40-0, which means the running clock is on!

7:40 p.m. — Nate Messier broke a couple of tackles and sprinted home for an 80-yard score giving the Demons a 33-0 lead (two missed extra point attempts) with 2:40 left in the first quarter.

7:35 p.m. — And just like that, Durango scores again, this time on a touchdown pass from Tyler Harms to Jordan Stanley. The Demons are making this an early runaway, leading 27-0 with 4:26 left in the first quarter.

7:30 p.m. Farmington leads Highland 21-0 late in the first quarter at Milne Stadium. Kirtland Central leads at Taos 35-3 late in the second quarter.

7:20 p.m. — The Durango Demons have scored three early rushing touchdowns, all coming before the 7-minute mark of the first quarter. Nate Messier got the scoring going early with a TD run followed by a TD run from Zach Haber, which was quickly followed by another Messier TD. 20-0 Durango.

6:45 p.m. — Currently underway, the Kirtland Central Broncos have a 28-3 lead nearing the end of the first quarter at Taos. Running back Zakk Thomas has scored the last pair of touchdowns on short runs.

5:45 p.m. — The view from the pressbox at Durango Demons High School Football Stadium is pretty nice indeed.

Teams are doing early warmups now. Plenty of time before kickoff. Got the best seat in the house!

We'll have live updates from Durango High School throughout the game, as well as updates from other games, including Farmington on the road at Highland, plus Piedra Vista hosting Atrisco Heritage, Bloomfield at Grants and more.

Gametime at DHS is set for 7 p.m.

Steve Bortstein can be reached via email at SBortstein@Gannett.com, via Twitter @DTSBortstein or on the phone at (505) 635-2680