Tigers, Scorpions soccer matches end in draws; Panthers roll over Broncos

FARMINGTON — The prep volleyball and soccer seasons are in full swing. Piedra Vista took a pair of soccer matches and the Bloomfield volleyball team picked up their first win of the season.

The Farmington boys and girls soccer teams recorded draws against Aztec as well in a pair of hard-fought matches.

Here's a look back at prep soccer and volleyball results from Tuesday.

Boys soccer

FARMINGTON 1, AZTEC 1

The Farmington Scorpions and Aztec Tigers each scored a goal in the first half, then battled defensively in the second half to finish in a 1-1 tie in a match played Tuesday at the Aztec Sports Complex.

Andy Erickson scored the lone goal for the Scorpions on a breakaway play while Ethan Villanueva scored for Aztec and Jedidiah Jones recorded eight Tiger saves from the keeper position.

"I was pleased with the way we played," said Farmington head coach Ray Santillanes. "Our defense, especially our midfielders, Jesus Flores, C.J. Toledo and Matt Brown, worked hard to control the flow of the game."

Aztec coach Jason Miller was happy with the effort from his squad, particularly from his first year goalkeeper.

"Jones put in a solid turn and made several key saves," Miller said. "That kept us in the game and gave us the chance to earn the tie."

The result puts the Scorpions record at 1-1-1 on the season with a match Thursday night at home against Kirtland Central. The Tigers have a record of 2-3-1 and will be on the road at Pagosa Springs for a match Saturday at 11 a.m.

PIEDRA VISTA 7, Kirtland Central 0

The Piedra Vista boys soccer team scored six times in the first half on their way to a 7-0 victory on the road against Kirtland Central.

The win improves the Panthers record to 3-2 on the season while the Broncos fall to 1-4.

Piedra Vista will be at home Friday at 3 p.m. to face Los Alamos while Kirtland Central travels to Farmington Thursday at 6 p.m. to face the Scorpions.

BLOOMFIELD 9, Montezuma-Cortez 2

Seniors Cesar Ramirez and Jesus Jaquez did the majority of the scoring Tuesday night as the Bloomfield Bobcats boys soccer team routed Montezuma-Cortez (Colo) by a final of 9-2 at Bloomfield High School.

Ramirez scored five times for Bloomfield while Jaquez scored three goals in the victory, which improves the Bobcats record on the season to 3-2. Bloomfield will be in action Thursday at 6 p.m. when they face Durango.

Girls soccer

PIEDRA VISTA 9, Kirtland Central 1

Sarah Lopez and Saylor Healy each scored a pair of goals Tuesday as the Piedra Vista Panthers girls soccer team rolled over Kirtland Central by a final of 9-1 at Piedra Vista High School.

Elizabeth Gephardt, Rachel Rodriguez, Makayla Ortiz, Lauren Jaqua and Kasandra Funaro also scored for the Panthers, who did all their scoring in the first half on their way to improving their record on the season to 2-1.

"This was a good win for us," said coach Shaun Taylor. "We executed our playing style very well."

The Broncos got a goal from Marissa Henry, but the loss drops their record to 2-4-1 on the season. They will be on the road Thursday at 5 p.m. to face Navajo Prep.

Piedra Vista will be in action Thursday at 5 p.m. on the road to face Bloomfield.

AZTEC 2, FARMINGTON 2

The Aztec Tigers girls soccer team traded goals with the Farmington Scorpions and finished in a 2-2 tie Tuesday afternoon at Farmington High School.

Scorpions coach Bryce Frost commended the effort from his team, particularly from goal scorers Jenna Elledge and Bella Rascon.

"We really did a good job keeping (Aztec) defense on their toes," Frost said. "We came out strong and had a lot of opportunities."

With the result, the Tigers record stands at 1-3-1 with a home match scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. against Hope Christian.

The Scorpions (0-2-2) are still looking for their first win of the season and will be on the road Saturday at 1 p.m. to face Los Alamos.

CAPITAL 2, Navajo Prep 1

Vanessa Reyes and America Lopez each scored for the Capital Jaguars, who came away with a 2-1 victory Tuesday at home over Navajo Prep.

The loss drops the Eagles record to 1-4 on the season as they prepare for a Thursday match at home against Kirtland Central starting at 4 p.m.

Volleyball

CAPITAL 3, Navajo Prep 0

The Capital Jaguars volleyball team enjoyed their homecourt advantage in their season debut as they swept Navajo Prep in three games Tuesday afternoon.

Capital outscored the Eagles 25-11, 25-19 and 25-10 in their first game of the season, while the Eagles loss drops their record to 1-2 on the season.

BLOOMFIELD 3, Crownpoint 0

Samantha Overson led the Bloomfield Bobcats volleyball team with eight kills in a 3-0 sweep over Crownpoint Tuesday night at Bloomfield High School.

Overson teamed up with Avery Kinslow and Amia Goins as the leading scorers for the Bobcats, who won their match 25-10, 25-13 and 25-13 to pick up their first win after two matches this season.

Bloomfield will be back in action Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m. when they host Farmington.

