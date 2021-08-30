Prep Roundup - PV boys soccer falls to Hope Christian; KC volleyball sweeps Thoreau

FARMINGTON — Piedra Vista's boys soccer team got on the board first, but were outscored by Hope Christian 3-1 Saturday afternoon at Piedra Vista's soccer field.

The Huskies were led by senior Ben Adkins, who scored twice, along with junior Brenden McMurry, who scored a goal and had a pair of assists in picking up the win.

The Huskies improve to 3-0 on the season, while the Panthers fall to 2-2 with their next game coming up Tuesday at Kirtland Central.

In other boys soccer action over the weekend, the Aztec Tigers were shut out on the road by Artesia 3-0 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs were led by Zachary Burns, Luis Torres and Bradley Serrato, who each scored in the win, improving their record to 3-1-1 on the season.

The loss drops Aztec to 2-3 on the season with a match against Farmington scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Tiger Sports Complex.

SANDIA PREP 10, Bloomfield 0

Nathan Parks scored three times as Sandia Prep shut out Bloomfield by a final of 10-0 at Sandia Prep High School.

The Sundevils (3-0) also got goals from Nico Martin (2) as well as Tyler Volzer, Capp Terrell, Finn Saunders, Leighton Dellabarca and Sudais Ball on their way to victory.

With the loss, the Bobcats fall to 2-2 on the season ahead of a Tuesday match at 5:15 p.m. on the road against Montezuma-Cortez (Colo).

GIRLS SOCCER

HOPE CHRISTIAN 5, Piedra Vista 1

Five players scored a goal as the Hope Christian girls soccer team knocked off Piedra Vista by a final of 5-1 at Hope Christian High School in Albuquerque.

Savanah Sanchez, Hannah Gutierrez, Zylee Dominguez, Ravae Jaramillo and Ashlyn Salas scored goals in the win for the Huskies, who led 3-0 at the end of the first half.

The Panthers will be back in action Tuesday at 3 p.m. at home against Kirtland Central.

SANDIA PREP 4, Bloomfield 1

The Sandia Prep girls soccer team took a 1-0 lead over Bloomfield into the second half and never trailed on their way to a 4-1 victory over the Bobcats at Bloomfield High School.

The win allowed the Sundevils to pocket their first win of the season while Bloomfield drops to 1-1 with a roadtrip to Piedra Vista scheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

KIRTLAND CENTRAL 3, Thoreau 0

The Kirtland Central Broncos volleyball team swept Thoreau 3 games to none on Saturday in non-district action.

The Broncos outscored the Hawks 25-22, 25-13 and 26-24 to take the victory.

Kirtland Central (2-2) will be back in action Tuesday at 4 p.m. on the road to face Grants.

