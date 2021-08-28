Farmington routs Belen 53-13, runs record to 2-0 on prep football season

FARMINGTON — As well as the offense played in Farmington's home opener Friday night in a 53-13 rout over the Belen Eagles at Hutchison Stadium, it may be the defense that's even more impressive.

The Scorpions defense tormented Belen for much of the game, forcing three turnovers and surrendering less than 150 yards, allowing an opportunistic Farmington offense to take advantage of short fields and an Eagles defense that fell behind early and never caught up.

For the offense, it was a banner night for quarterback Brandon Furbee and wide receiver Patrick Shay, who teamed up for three touchdown passes in the first half as the fourth-ranked (MaxPreps) Scorpions improved to 2-0 on the season.

The first of their three scoring strikes came late in the first quarter with the Scorpions already leading 6-0 thanks to a 5-yard scoring run by Julian Gomez. Furbee's 30-yard touchdown pass to Shay gave Farmington a 13-0 lead with 3:05 left in the opening quarter.

The duo would team up twice more before Furbee came out of the game in the second half to be replaced by Trel Griego.

With 6:03 remaining in the second quarter, Farmington struck again. Furbee threw a perfect pass to Shay from 15 yards out, giving the Scorpions a 26-0 lead.

"This is more about the offensive line giving us time to make plays," Shay said after the victory. "Without them, we don't have the kind of production we're getting."

The final time Furbee and Shay connected for a score was the proverbial nail in the coffin for Belen. After the Eagles returned a fumble recovery for a score to trim the lead to 26-6, the Scorpions almost immediately answered back when Shay got behind a pair of Eagles defenders and snagged a deep pass from Furbee for a 62-yard score in the final 90 seconds of the half.

"We felt like we could do that at will, considering the defensive looks (Belen) had been giving us," said head coach Jeff Dalton. "Those two did a great job executing when we needed them."

Griego also scored a pair of touchdowns in the win, once on the ground from 3 yards out and one through the air, connecting with Ethan Thomas for a 6-yard scoring pass.

While the offense was putting up big numbers, the Scorpion defense also had its share of standout players.

With the game no longer in doubt late in the fourth quarter, Scorpion safety Brandon Cahoon put his own stamp on the victory with a 50-yard interception return for a score, one of three turnovers on the night for an opportunistic squad that has been at the top of their game in both contests this season, according to Dalton.

"They're hungry and they're doing a phenomenal job," Dalton said. "They're carrying this team right now, and it's easy to look at the scoreboard and think it's all our offense. This defense is just going to keep getting better."

The Scorpions have outscored their opponents by a combined margin of 95-19 in two games this season, and have a road trip to Albuquerque coming up Friday, Sept. 3 at Highland. The Hornets are 0-2 to start the season.

AZTEC 26, Montezuma-Cortez 6

Quarterback Landon Frost threw for three touchdowns and ran for another Friday night as the Aztec Tigers beat Montezuma-Cortez (Colo.) by a final of 26-6 to improve to 1-1 on the season.

Frost connected with wide receiver Tristen McNeal for a pair of scores, and also hit Baylor Seabolt in the waning seconds of the first half for a scoring strike while also rushing for a 4-yard touchdown at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium.

"I really am proud of the way he's leading the team," coach Eric Stovall said of Frost.

McNeal made several sharp plays with the ball on his way to a 2-touchdown night.

"(McNeal) is one of our leaders," Stovall said. "He's got great speed and a tremendous football IQ and can make people miss."

As opposed to the opening weekend loss to Miyamura, in which the Tigers fell behind 28-0, Friday night's win was an example of a much more balanced approach.

"We played a much more balanced game, offensively and defensively," Stovall said. "We looked at our tendencies and made the adjustments as a coaching staff and the work paid off on the field."

The Tigers will be on the road in Colorado Friday night to face the defending 3A state champion Durango Demons (1-0).

PIEDRA VISTA 16, Valley 6

Bryce Joshlin and Jacob Ramsted each had big nights for Piedra Vista. The Panthers got into the win column for the first time this season with a 16-6 victory Friday night over Valley High.

The Panthers (1-1), who hurt themselves repeatedly last week, committing six turnovers in a season-opening loss to Los Lunas, were far more efficient against the Vikings.

"We took care of the ball a lot better this time around," said coach Jared Howell. "We worked on some things and figured out where we went wrong the last time."

Joshlin scored the first Panther touchdown of the night in the first half while playing as an inside slot receiver while Ramsted, who also doubles on both offense and defense, ran the ball very well, according to Howell.

"It was a solid win all around," Howell said. "It always feels better when you win and I think there's some things we can take with us off this one."

The Panthers will be at home Friday night to take on Atrisco Heritage Academy.

