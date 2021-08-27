Scorpions sweep past Broncos in volleyball clash

KIRTLAND — Taking advantage of their height at the net and the strength of veterans like Kylie Goodluck and Kailey Becenti, the Farmington Scorpion volleyball team swept Kirtland Central three games to none Thursday night at Bronco Arena.

Goodluck and Becenti were dominant at the net for much of the match, controlling the middle and keeping Bronco defenders on their heels all night long.

The Scorpions won the match 25-15, 25-21 and 25-18 to improve to 2-0 on the season ahead of their next match on Thursday, Sept. 2 at home vs. Durango.

"This was a nice win for us, being on the road", said Scorpions coach Lars Baker. "The environment was one we're not used to, so we grinded it out a little bit in the second set. Winning in any fashion is always a confidence booster."

Also joining in the scoring at the net for the Scorpions was Ali Gillen, who adds even more confidence to the roster.

"We told her, just swing," Baker said of Gillen after the game. "She and (Goodluck) are both a real treat to watch when they're at their best."

The Broncos fall to 1-2 on the season and will be back in action Saturday at home facing Thoreau.

