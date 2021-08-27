High school football: Farmington vs. Belen live updates from Hutchison Stadium

FARMINGTON Game time: 7 p.m.

9:03 p.m. — At the end of the third quarter, FHS leads 46-7.

8:55 p.m. — Trel Griego runs it in from 3-yards out, a TD set up by a really impressive carry just one play earlier by Ethan Tsosie, who nearly broke free of a couple tacklers approaching the end zone. Griego's touchdown and the extra point make the score 46-7 with 3:35 left in the third quarter.

8:50 p.m. — Aztec still leading Montezuma-Cortez 12-0.

Piedra Vista still leading Valley 16-6

Both games are in the third quarter.

8:40 p.m. — After returning the second-half opening kickoff to the 26-yard line, Belen went backwards on the opening drive, punting from the 14-yard line. FHS opens their first drive of the half at the Belen 40. Trel Griego has taken over at QB for the Scorps.

Six play-drive ends with Griego connecting with Ethan Thomas for a 6-yard TD pass. The PAT attempt failed and Farmington adds to their lead, 39-7 with 7:59 left in the third quarter.

8:15 p.m. — FARMINGTON 33, Belen 7 (Halftime)

Aztec 12, Montezuma Cortez 0 (Halftime)

Piedra Vista 16, Valley 6 (Halftime)

8:05 p.m. — It took FHS just 31 seconds to get back those points they lost on the fumble recovery. And once again, the duo of Brandon Furbee and Patrick Shay got it done with a 62-yard TD pass. The extra point was good, and the rout is on, Farmington leads 33-7.

8 p.m. — The first mistake of the night for the Scorpions costs Farmington a TD. A fumble recovery by Emmanuel Aragon was returned 90 yards, giving the Eagles their first score of the night. The extra point was good, with the Scorps leading 26-7 with 2:12 left in the first half.

7:50 p.m. — Farmington strikes again, as the duo of Brandon Furbee and Patrick Shay team up another TD pass, this time from 15 yards out. The extra point attempt was blocked. 6:03 left in the second quarter and the rout is on as the Scorps lead 26-0.

7:45 p.m. — AZTEC leading Montezuma-Cortez 6-0 in the second quarter.

7:40 p.m. — It didn't take long for Farmington to score again. Kayden Gonzalez returned a Belen punt 65 yards for a Scorpion touchdown. The ensuing extra point was good, extending Farmington's lead to 20-0 with 10:53 left in the second quarter.

7:33 p.m. — Brandon Furbee threw his first interception of the night, to Ryan Farabas, who returned the pick to the 33-yard line. The Eagles started the drive with another procedural penalty, pushing them back to the 28.

END OF FIRST QUARTER, 13-0 FARMINGTON

7:25 p.m. — Farmington strikes again. With 3:05 left in the first quarter, they lead 13-0 after Brandon Furbee's 30-yard TD pass to Patrick Shay, his third TD catch of the season. The PAT was good and the Scorps lead 13-0.

7:15 p.m. Farmington strikes first, with Julian Gomez getting the ball over the line as he ran in from 5 yards out to put the Scorps on top. The extra point hit the left upright and fell no good. 6-0 Scorpions.

6:35 p.m. — The Belen Eagles come into tonight's game a little bit behind most other high school football programs in the state. They were supposed to play their season opener last weekend against West Mesa, but the game was canceled due to coronavirus concerns. Instead, the Eagles open tonight, on the road, against a Scorpions team coming off a season-opening romp on the road over Roswell.

Farmington comes into the game as the fourth-ranked team in the state and will definitely want to make a big impression in their home opener.

6:15 p.m. — Pregame work happening in the Hutchison Stadium pressbox and down on the field. Partly cloudy skies here with both teams getting their pregame rituals underway.

