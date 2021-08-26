Scorpions home opener against Belen headlines week 2 action in prep football

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Scorpions football team will look to keep the positive momentum moving in the right direction Friday night in their home opener at Hutchison Stadium against the Belen Eagles.

Meantime, Piedra Vista will look to rebound after a disappointing home opener last weekend when they travel to Albuquerque to face Valley.

On Saturday, both the Kirtland Central Broncos and Bloomfield Bobcats will be in action.

Here's a look at the local prep gridiron action this weekend.

FARMINGTON (1-0) vs. Belen (0-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

The Scorpions kicked off the 2021 season last weekend on the road, thumping 2018-19 state Class 5A champion Roswell by a final of 42-6, their first win over the Rockets in more than 70 years.

Coach Jeff Dalton says it's up to him and his staff to keep the team focused on the task at hand.

"That's our job as coaches is to keep their heads in check," Dalton said of preparation for the Friday night matchup against Belen. "The win over Roswell was nice, it was historic. But if we're truly in this for the long haul, then it's our job to reel them back in and get ready for the next game."

The fourth-ranked (MaxPreps) Scorpions will turn to a number of players on offense to keep the Eagles on their heels.

Wide receiver Patrick Shay, who hauled in five catches for 120 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the win over Roswell, may well again be a factor for the Scorpions, as well as the quarterback duo of Brandon Furbee and Trel Griego, both of whom played enormous roles in the win over Roswell.

"They both did great jobs managing the game and keeping things in front of them," Dalton said of his quarterbacks. "They both handled their playcalls well and each of them fit their roles."

Belen was scheduled to open the season against West Mesa last weekend, but the Eagles announced the forfeiture of that game following the school's decision (COVID-related) to move to remote learning earlier that week.

"There's a lot of unknowns about them," Dalton said of the Eagles. "But they return a lot of guys and are always a pretty solid team. All we can do is focus on ourselves and take care of business."

Piedra Vista (0-1) at VALLEY (0-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

The Panthers will need to cut down on the mistakes they made in their home opener last weekend against Los Lunas in order to avoid falling to 0-2 on the season.

The Panthers committed six turnovers and far too many procedural penalties on offense for the liking of head coach Jared Howell.

"You're not going to win too many games when you give good teams that many chances," Howell said after last weekend's 42-0 loss to Los Lunas.

The Vikings were beaten handily by Sandia Prep last weekend by a final of 47-13, and head coach Judge Chavez will be looking for another big performance from running back Ricky Henderson to put them into the win column.

Montezuma-Cortez (0-0) at AZTEC (0-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

Coach Eric Stovall is confident that his Tigers squad will come out more prepared and motivated to rebound from last weekend's season opening loss to Miyamura.

The Tigers fell behind early by as much as four touchdowns before their second half rally came up short in a 28-24 loss to the Patriots, a loss that Stovall put as much on himself as the team.

"We have to do a better job as coaches to get the team to come out and play four full quarters," Stovall said. "I think we'll be more focused this time around."

Montezuma-Cortez will play their first game of the season when traveling to Fred Cook Memorial Stadium. Stovall believes that gives the Tigers the advantage of experience.

"It helps that we played a game, definitely," Stovall said. "Now we know how it feels under the lights and to do what we do best."

The Panthers finished last season earlier this year with a record of 2-4. Third year head coach Ivan Mack will be hoping his relatively young roster will come out strong.

“We have a young team,” Mack said. “We want to keep developing, knowing we’re going to have a number of players who may be seeing a lot of time on the field.”

Navajo Prep (1-0) at WINGATE (0-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

The Eagles rolled in their season opener, defeating Monument Valley, Utah by a final of 53-0 aided by a strong rushing attack that scored five touchdowns on the ground and put up more than 230 yards on the night.

Wingate will be playing for the first time this season, and for the first time since 2019. The Bears football program was shut down in 2020 and for the 2021 spring season due to restrictions placed on the Navajo Nation related to coronavirus. Coached by Billy Badonie, the Bears have won only once since 2018.

Kirtland Central (0-1) at ST. PIUS (0-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.

The Broncos lost their season opener at home to Silver by a final of 28-21, while the Sartans lost on the road 29-26 to Bloomfield.

Kirtland Central coach Jeff Schaum said he learned a lot about his team despite the loss.

"I was impressed considering what we didn't know about these kids three weeks ago," Schaum said. "Everything that didn't go well can still be worked and improved upon."

Broncos quarterback Kragen Cadman scored three touchdowns, twice on the ground and once through the air in the game and Schaum believes the experience of the opening game will help him moving forward.

"The offense is ahead of the defense, and that's to be expected to some extent," Schaum said. "We were just one step behind them last week and we'll get those things worked out."

Bloomfield (1-0) at HOPE CHRISTIAN (1-0), Saturday, 5 p.m.

Bobcats coach Mike Kovacs admitted that facing the Huskies this weekend will be a little like looking at their own team in the mirror.

Hope Christian (#5, Class 3A) opened their season with a 28-14 win over Portales, led by senior quarterback James Jenkins.

"We both run a version of the spread offense, and they have a great quarterback in Jenkins," Kovacs said. "He's fast, he's got a great arm and we're going to have our hands full."

Huskies coach Fernando Salinas will look to Jenkins as well as running back Brent Miller for big efforts against a Bobcats team ranked second in the state in Class 4A, according to MaxPreps.

Miller scampered for 75 yards on 11 carries last weekend in the Huskies win over Portales, while Jenkins ran for 136 yards and threw for 86 yards in the game. They were helped in large part by a strong offensive line anchored by senior Andrew Owen, who checks in at 6-foot, 2-inches tall and weighs 250 lbs.

"We're excited about some of the things we're doing," Salinas said. "But we know we're going to have a battle on our hands."

Crownpoint (0-0) at SHIPROCK (0-1), Saturday, 5 p.m.

Shiprock had a rough opening night, getting shut out on the road 52-0 to Pojoaque Valley. Coach Anthony Clah will be looking for a reversal of fortune in the Chieftains home opener, facing the Panthers, who are playing for the first time this season.

Crownpoint went 2-3 last season, finishing off the abbreviated scheduled with a 19-8 loss to Shiprock.

