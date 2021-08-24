Scorpions climb a spot in New Mexico high school football rankings

FARMINGTON — By virtue of their 42-6 road win over Roswell in their season opener Friday night, the Farmington High Scorpion football team moved up one spot in the latest prep rankings, according to MaxPreps.

The Scorpions defeated Roswell for the first time in 72 years, ending an 8-game losing streak to the 2018-19 state champions, and did so in emphatic fashion, pushing the Scorpions into the number 4 spot in the most recent poll, released on Monday and incorporating all football programs regardless of their class designation.

The Scorpions trail only Cleveland, Rio Rancho and Goddard in the most recent overall state poll. The Cleveland Storm won their season opener 49-21 over Centennial.

Rio Rancho and Goddard have yet to play a game this season. Rio Rancho was scheduled to open their season against the Rockets, but that game was called off due to COVID-related issues. The Rams instead will open their season on the road Friday night against 15th ranked La Cueva while the Rockets will face 9th ranked Carlsbad. The Cavemen are coming off a 31-6 win at home opening their season against Artesia.

Following the season opening loss, Roswell dropped three spots in the most recent poll, falling from 15th to 18th in the state.

Among 5A schools, Farmington ranks second only to Goddard, with Los Lunas, Mayfield and Alamogordo rounding out the top five.

Meantime, the Piedra Vista Panthers dropped a spot in the poll, falling to #22 (9th in Class 5A) after being beaten at home by Los Lunas 42-0.

The Panthers will look to get into the win column this Friday when they travel to Valley High to take on the Vikings. Valley was crushed last weekend in their season opener to Sandia 47-13.

Oddly, Bloomfield fell a spot in the overall state rankings, despite winning their season opener at home over St. Pius. The Bobcats fell to #25 overall (#2 in Class 4A behind Lovington) in the poll, and will look to stay unbeaten on Saturday when they travel to Hope Christian.

In the Class 3A poll, Navajo Prep sits at #13 coming off their season opening win at home over Monument Valley, Utah. The Eagles will look to continue their winning ways when they travel to Wingate to face the Bears in their opening game of the season.

