Hobbs, Bosque Prep take home titles in Aztec Tiger Shootout

AZTEC — The Hobbs Eagles girls soccer team kept their record unblemished this season and made short work of their rivals in taking the title of Aztec Tiger Shootout champions with a 6-0 victory over Los Lunas Saturday night at the Aztec Sports Complex.

Hobbs scored four times in the first half, then added to their lead in the second half on their way to victory.

The Lady Eagles advanced to the finals with a pair of blowout wins, first rolling over Miyamura 11-1 on Friday, then dispatching Farmington by a final of 6-0 earlier in the day on Saturday.

The Lady Eagles are now 4-0 on the season.

On the boys side, Bosque Prep claimed the title by defeating Piedra Vista by a final of 2-1.

The Panthers advanced to the finals after defeating Bloomfield 6-0, then slipping past the Aztec Tigers by a final of 4-3 before coming up short in the finals.

Bosque Prep defeated Grants to open the tournament on their way to the final round.

The Panthers (2-1) will be back in action on Saturday when they host Hope Christian.

Steve Bortstein can be reached via email at SBortstein@Gannett.com, via Twitter @DTSBortstein or on the phone at (505) 635-2680