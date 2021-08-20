High School Football Game of the Week

Los Lunas (0-0) at Piedra Vista (0-0)

FARMINGTON — Opening night of the prep football season features several intriguing matchups, including 7th ranked (MaxPreps) Los Lunas traveling to Hutchison Stadium in Farmington to face the 21st ranked Piedra Vista Panthers.

Also on the docket Friday night is the home opener for the Aztec Tigers facing Miyamura while the Kirtland Central Broncos host Silver. The 5th ranked Farmington Scorpions are on the road facing Roswell while the 24th ranked Bloomfield Bobcats are at home against St. Pius.

Meantime, Shiprock opens the football season on the road at Pojoaque Valley and Navajo Prep will play host to Monument Valley, Utah.

We'll be providing live updates from the Los Lunas vs. Piedra Vista game as often as possible, as well as updates from other games involving local and area teams.

