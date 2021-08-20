KCHS volleyball opens season with a win over Navajo Prep

KIRTLAND — The Kirtland Central Broncos volleyball team opened the 2021 fall season Thursday night with a 3 games to none victory over the Navajo Prep Eagles.

The Broncos swept the match with scores of 25-23, 25-16 and 25-12.

The Broncos (1-0) and head coach Nadia Begay-Watson will be back in action Saturday at noon on the road at Espanola Valley, while the Eagles (0-1) will look for their first win of the season at home Thursday night against Rehoboth Christian.

